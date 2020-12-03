96 apartments open at north Santa Rosa site burned in 2017 Tubbs Fire

The garden apartment complex at 4450 Old Redwood Highway north of Santa Rosa that burned down over three years in the Tubbs Fire is back, but it’s now bigger and more luxurious.

The 72-unit Estancia Apartment Homes development in the Larkfield-Wikiup area was destroyed along with surrounding homes in the early-morning firestorm. Marin County-based developer Broll Investments on Wednesday announced the opening of the new 96-unit complex, now called Sonoma Ranch Apartment Homes.

It has one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments ranging in size from 760 to 1,350 square feet and priced from $2,295 to $3,395 a month. Of the 96 units, 61 have been leased so far, and there is a waiting list, Brandon Broll told the Business Journal.

Instead of the former triangle-shaped community with three long buildings, the 5.5-acre site now is a low-density development with modern farmhouse-style architecture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, electric vehicle charging stations, heated swimming pool and a dog park. All the apartments are corner units in eight-unit, two-story buildings, and the flats include central smart air-conditioning, full-size washer and dryer, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, shaker-style cabinetry.

The cost of the project is not being disclosed, Broll said. Ken Taub, owner of Taub Designs, is the project architect and general contractor. The project owner is RMB Real Estate Investments 2 LLC.

Until Dec. 15, Sonoma Ranch is offering up to four weeks of free rent for immediate move-ins.

San Diego-based Sunrise Management oversees day-to-day management and leasing.