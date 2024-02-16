A costly lesson: Sonoma County radio stations back on air after bomb cyclone

Four Sonoma County radio stations knocked off the air during the Feb. 4 storms that delivered powerful wind gusts to the region, are now all back in operation, according to Amaturo Sonoma Media Group.

The four affected stations — KSRO, Hot 101.7, Oldies 107.9 and Froggy 92.9 — experienced a complete failure of a transmitter link device that had to be replaced, said Michael O’Shea, president and general manager of Santa Rosa-based Amaturo Sonoma Media Group.

Froggy was most impacted by the storm, but Oldies 107.9 was last to be back on air, on Wednesday.

Amaturo has FM transmitters on several mountain tops in the region, including Mount Barham, which is part of the Mayacamas Mountains that sits between Calistoga and Santa Rosa; Geyser Peak near Cloverdale; and Taylor Mountain, off Bennett Valley.

“KSRO is not on a mountain top and is easily accessible, but the relay equipment that sends all these signals up to these other mountain tops is located there,” O’Shea said. “And that piece of equipment failed.”

Feb. 4 bomb cyclone winds reached more than 60 miles per hour across Northern California, with local peak wind gusts around the San Francisco Bay Area of 80-to-100 miles per hour, according to the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes event summary, reported Feb. 14, 2024. The center is based at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

Amaturo should have been prepared for such a consequential storm event, O’Shea said. It was a mistake that will cost the media company about $15,000 in new equipment when the work is completed.

From a service standpoint, the direst fallout was to listeners of KSRO, O’Shea said.

“With its responsibility for storm coverage and (events) like that, we were jeopardized,” O’Shea said. “We worked very hard on getting KSRO back on the air as soon as possible.”

As it turned out, KSRO was first to return. Because its transmitter site off Stony Point Circle in Santa Rosa was easiest to access and repair, its AM and FM stations were back on-air two-and-a-half days after going dark, he said.

Froggy 92.9 was most affected by the windstorm. The station was down for about five days because access to its Geyser Peak transmitter site was impassable due to washed-out roads and other storm damage, O’Shea said.

Hot 101.7 was broadcasting again after three days, also because of mountain top transmitter-access problems, O’Shea said.

And after being off-air for more than a week purely because of an equipment issue, Oldies 107.9 was returned to service Wednesday, he said.

However, there was one more station that was tangentially impacted.

97.7 The River withstood the windstorm and its aftermath because it was on generator backup power on Mount Jackson in Guerneville, O’Shea said. But diesel fuel wasn’t readily available, so when the generator ran out Sunday, the station went off the air for a few hours. It was refueled later that day.

The Amaturo stations whose signals were not affected by the storm were KZST 100.1; 102.7 The Wolf; 99.1 The Bull; and Jazzy 93.7. Jazzy has licensed 15% of the sales rights to Amaturo, but the station continues to be owned by Gordon Zlot, president of Redwood Empire Stereocasters.

In retrospect, O’Shea said, the financial fallout from the equipment collapse could have been avoided.

“In looking back, to allow four of our key stations to be dependent on one piece of equipment was a serious, misguided engineering tactic that we took,” he said.

The repair work is about 85% done, he said.

“As a public trustee, (we will have) three layers of backup … so that if one system goes out, it automatically switches to another,” O’Shea said.

From an advertising standpoint, because the blackout happened early in February, paid commercials that did not air will be made up for throughout the month, he said.

If O’Shea were to offer a cautionary tale, the biggest take-away from dealing with “a really rugged situation” is to anticipate that any piece of equipment is going to break at some point.

“In this case, we traced it to one small unit that's probably $1,200 in value,” he said. “But its going down created four of our stations going down, and that’s a risk we never want to take again.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.