AC Marriott Hotel slated to open for first overnight guests in Santa Rosa in August

The AC Marriott Hotel in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square is set to open Aug. 26 after a three-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction started nearly two years ago on the five-story, 142-room hotel at 300 Davis St. It will be the latest addition to downtown’s Railroad Square section, which in recent years has seen the opening of new shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, bars and a SMART rail station.

The AC Marriott had planned to start accepting overnight guests in May, but the original countywide stay-at-home public health emergency order to curb spread of the virus halted construction and pushed back the opening.

A debut during an intensifying pandemic poses significant challenges for the hotel’s operators, including preparing for an uncertain demand for lodging and keeping all guests and employees safe.

Rob Mastro, the hotel’s general manager, said the property is taking additional health measures, including setting up hand sanitizer stations, providing guests with face masks, doing temperature checks for all staff, posting social distancing signs and increasing cleaning in shared spaces such as the hotel lobby or outdoor dining areas.

“We’re still going to try to make it an enjoyable experience, such as having some live music,” Mastro said. “We’re looking at wine tastings and appetizers, all while following the (public health) protocols.”

The hotel, which aims for a “sophisticated and modern sensibility,” will feature a restaurant and bar, 1,500 square feet of meeting and event space and a fitness center. Initially, all dining will take place at outdoor patios or deck areas to comply with state orders. The hotel gym, however, will be open indoors with exercise machines spaced at least 6 feet apart, Mastro said. Room rates will start at $179 per night.

Mastro said the opening will be just in time for Sonoma County’s annual grape harvest, a seasonal tourist draw that begins in August, even though many wineries remain closed or are operating at reduced capacity.

He also expects cooped-up Bay Area residents are starting to look for getaways close to home, translating to a growing demand for lodging in places like Sonoma County.

Data from Sonoma County Tourism show that indeed may be the case. During the week of June 14, the hotel occupancy rate in the county was 52%, the first time since the beginning of March more than half of available rooms were occupied with overnight guests.

Still, Mastro acknowledged the inherent uncertainty of the pandemic complicates planning for guests as the hotel approaches its opening date.

“You’re trying to hire that right staffing for an occupancy that you’re not sure what it’s going to be,” he said. “That is the biggest challenge, because if in another month or two there’s another lockdown, any of the people that we’ve hired could lose their jobs.”

For now, hotels can remain open for leisure or business travelers, as long as they follow public health rules for cleaning and social distancing. However, indoor food service is temporarily off limits, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent order for counties like Sonoma County under state monitoring as they struggle to contain the virus.

Claudia Vecchio, president of Sonoma County Tourism, said despite the unpredictability of COVID-19, a number of hotels are set to open in the county this fall, such as the 100-room La Quinta by Wyndham in Santa Rosa.

“It’s all really positive news for Sonoma County that hotels continue to open and investors continue to have confidence in Sonoma County in driving occupants to the area,” Vecchio said.

Bedford Lodging, the Dallas-based hotel builder developing the AC Marriott hotel, is putting the finishing touches on the property. Mastro said the hotel aims to pass its final safety inspections this week, before finishing interior construction to meet its targeted August opening date.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian.