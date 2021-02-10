Acadia Healthcare buying 61-bed Adventist Health Vallejo mental health hospital

Adventist Health, which runs multiple North Bay hospitals and medical facilities, including a 61-bed psychiatric hospital in Vallejo, has signed a definitive agreement to sell that facility to a Tennessee-based chain of mental health facilities across the country.

The deal with Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC), announced Tuesday, includes Adventist Health Vallejo, located at 525 Oregon St. The Roseville-based health system has run it for nearly 25 years. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The pending acquisition, expected to close in the middle of this year with regulator approval, comes as local health care experts have been sounding the alarm about a growing behavioral health crisis and as existing and new providers in the region have been adding mental health services and facilities.

“Behavioral health and well-being are central to Adventist Health’s mission, and we are committed to taking actions that meet the needs of our communities,” said Steven Herber, M.D., president of Adventist Health services in Vallejo and St. Helena, in the news release. “Acadia has the national and local experience, clinical expertise and proven track record to be an ideal community partner. They share our vision of enhancing the hospital’s capabilities to provide high-quality behavioral health and substance use services.”

Adventist Health Vallejo offers inpatient and outpatient care. Its services include short-term psychiatric care for children, adolescents and adults as well as partial hospitalization services for adults who are experiencing psychiatric problems or are dependent on alcohol, drugs or prescription medications.

Acadia owns and operates 227 behavioral health care facilities with about 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. It’s nearest facility to the North Bay now is in San Jose. It employs more than 20,000 and serves roughly 70,000 patients daily. It’s said to be the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S.

“We will invest in the facility to ensure it continues to serve as the center of behavioral health excellence for the surrounding community,” said Dwight Lacy, group president for the Western Region of Acadia Healthcare. “We look forward to building upon the tremendous foundation provided by Adventist Health for many years to come.”

Adventist Health said it recently expanded its behavioral health offerings through a partnership investment with Synchronous Health, a company that uses artificial intelligence to help professionals with care of millions of patients.

And Adventist Health St Helena, which operates a 21-bed mental health unit, also expanded behavioral health inpatient services by opening a 12-bed behavioral medical unit to better care for the needs of patients with both medical and behavioral health diagnoses.