Administrator of Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

For all the uncertainty the past two years of the COVID virus has brought to everyone, Modlin has a clearer vision about that the future will bring.

“I believe 2022 will be a pivotal year of healing for everyone, and it’ll become increasingly important to embrace the ‘new day.’”

The laundry list of responsibilities at the health care provider’s San Rafael center includes facility maintenance, capital construction, environmental services, landscaping, nutritional services, telecommunications, security, and emergency response.

Of his professional accomplishments, the former U.S. Army officer states, “I’m fortunate to have two: supporting our physicians, nurses and staff through the COVID-19 pandemic and leading a platoon of highly motivated paratroopers through a deployment in Afghanistan. Consequently, these were also my greatest professional challenges; and, overcoming them is something I am certainly proud of.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing is having the opportunity to continue realizing my professional aspirations. I believe that I have a lot to offer and accomplish and having a long career ahead of me is encouraging. I don’t think there are too many disadvantages to being under forty.