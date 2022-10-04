Adventist Health adds Napa Valley respiratory physician

Dr. Kiran Ubhayakar, board-certified in internal, pulmonary and critical care medicine, has joined the staff of Adventist Health St. Helena.

The Napa Valley medical group is part of a Roseville-based health system serving more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

With a special interest in critical care, endobronchial ultrasound and robotic navigational bronchoscopy, Ubhayakar received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and completed his internship in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, according to the news release.

Ubhayakar completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch and his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas.

He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and lung cancer.

The physician will be seeing patients at these Adventist Health Physicians Network locations: 913 Washington St., Calistoga, and 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250, Napa.