Adventist Health drops Blue Shield, including in St. Helena

The Adventist Health hospital network — including its St. Helena-area location — recently dropped Blue Shield of California patients from its coverage network after what the health care company said were 11 months of failed negotiations on reimbursement rates.

"This is not what we wanted," Adventist Health St. Helena spokesperson Anthony Albright said Dec. 8.

The move has customers in Napa, Mendocino, San Joaquin and other counties up and down the state scrambling to find solutions after receiving letters from Adventist after their coverage was interrupted.

St. Helena resident Katie Somple, a retired real estate broker, said in an email that she was angry and frustrated that she got "zero-days notice of this monumental change that affects my immediate and long-term healthcare."

"This may be a horrible 11th hour negotiation tactic," she wrote. "At best, it's a cruel decision by Adventist Health to treat its patients with (such) disregard."

Somple's reaction was not unique.

A Dec. 5 Facebook post from Adventist announcing the development that occurred on Dec. 1 was met with frustration.

"No excuse for this or for notifying people after the fact," said a comment from John Redding.

"This could cost people their lives!" wrote Charlotte Anne Smith.

"This is TERRIBLE NEWS for our rural community members," said commenter Gina Balassi.

Statewide, Blue Shield has 4.8 million customers. The Oakland-based company generates $24 billion in annual revenue, according to its website.

Blue Shield said it had reached its limit of what it was willing to pay.

"There have been extensive renewal negotiations with Adventist Health for nearly a year to reach a reasonable agreement on reimbursement rates and contractual terms that keep care sustainably affordable for our members. We are disappointed to have not been able to reach a new agreement with Adventist Health following their notice to terminate our existing contract, and we regret the inconvenience this causes our customers and members," said Aliza Arjoyan, Blue Shield's senior vice president of provider partnerships and network management.

Adventist stopped accepting the insurance carrier throughout the state, including locations in Willits, Fort Bragg, Ukiah and Lodi, as well as at Adventist Health St. Helena in Deer Park. Locations in Kern, Los Angeles and Ventura counties were also affected.

A similar dispute between Adventist and Anthem Blue Cross was resolved last year without patients losing coverage, but that negotiation included two extensions of deadlines set by the company.

On its website, Adventist recommended that customers request a continuity-of-care waiver from Blue Shield for continuing coverage. Blue Shield said it will still cover the cost of emergency services.

Both Adventist and Blue Shield said it wanted to resolve the impasse. Adventist officials said patients can get updates on its website.

“Our sincere hope is that we can continue the dialogue with Adventist Health leadership and establish a new contract that enables our members to access high quality care at Adventist Health hospitals at an affordable price,” Arjoyan said.

Adventist Health recorded $5.4 billion in operating revenue in 2022, an increase of 3.6%, but its operating costs went up by 5.3%. The nonprofit entity's investment portfolio lost $319 million in 2022.

The company said on its website that negotiations are “fluid.”

“We believe you have chosen to receive your healthcare services from Adventist Health because you recognize our high standards of quality and the valuable services we provide to our community,” the company's statement said.