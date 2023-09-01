Adventist Health Mendocino Coast working to increase access to MRI services

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast is expanding its commitment to radiology services close to home.

The local hospital offers a wide range of radiology services, including mammography, ultrasound, CT scans, X-rays, and MRI to meet patients' diagnostic needs. The ongoing national radiology staffing shortage has significantly impacted health care organizations of all shapes and sizes throughout our county and beyond. This nationwide staffing shortage results from several factors, including increased demand for health care services, retirements, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic caused 4.4 million health care workers to leave their profession last year. While this challenge is not unique to the coastal region, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast faces additional hurdles due to the rural setting and lack of affordable housing.

Despite these challenges, the hospital recently added several new members to its radiology team.

"Due to increased staffing, our MRI, ultrasound, and mammography services are now available five days a week. CT and X-ray services are accessible weekly with a physician referral. While it may take time to be seen due to the high demand for these services, our scheduling team is working diligently to accommodate all patients as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding when securing an appointment," says Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Administrator Judy Leach.

“Keeping quality care local remains our focus. Adventist Health is committed to attracting and retaining talented healthcare professionals to ensure high-quality care for the community. It has implemented various strategies to address the staffing shortages, including competitive compensation packages, sign-on bonuses, and professional development opportunities. Creating a supportive work environment and culture is also essential.”

The hospital is exploring partnerships with other healthcare organizations and recruiting additional staff.

"In cases where we cannot accommodate screenings at our local facility, we will establish referral options throughout the county to ensure patients can still receive the necessary care," says Hoda Assadian, Adventist Health operations executive.

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast also understands the importance of community involvement and support in addressing these challenges.

Administrator Judy Leach is thankful for a strong, supportive community: "We appreciate the ongoing efforts of our community to help us attract qualified healthcare professionals and are grateful for the community's understanding and patience as we work diligently to provide the best possible care. We remain passionately committed to the health and well-being of our community."