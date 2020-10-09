Adventist Health St. Helena partnering to provide aid to wildfire victims

HEALTH CARE

Adventist Health St. Helena is now offering no-cost resiliency counseling through Synchronous Health to community members impacted by the Napa Valley wildfires.

SyncTALK, by Synchronous Health, connects patients to a supportive, empathetic licensed counselor who can provide them with the tools needed to deal with the stress and anxiety they might be feeling. These four free sessions, each 30 minutes long, are held virtually via phone or video. No charges will be billed unless a patient is referred to additional or higher care.

Information: sync.health/napa-valley

NONPROFITS

The Marin Cultural Association (MCA) has launched an Arts & Culture Recovery Fund to provide a lifeline to Marin County nonprofit arts organizations hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabriella Calicchio, director of Cultural Services and executive director of MCA, said the first set of grants will be focused on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) organizations and those supporting BIPOC communities throughout Marin.

Online applications must be submitted on or before 5 p.m. November 11. Grant awards will be announced December 18 following review by a community grants panel. Information: marincultural.org.

Cole Ranch appellation near Ukiah in Mendocino County at 150 acres is thought to be the smallest American Viticultural Area, aka appellation, in the U.S. (Mendocino Winegrowers / Mendowine.com)

WINE

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law creating a “Mendocino County” wine label designation.

The office of the bill’s sponsor, Senator Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, stated the practice of conjunctive labeling, labeling a wine from a specific region of origin, has shown that it increases county brand recognition, increases wine sales, and raises recognition of newer industry participants across the Golden State. Starting in 1998, the California legislature has approved conjunctive labeling laws on a bipartisan basis in several regions including Sonoma County, Napa County and Lodi among others.

Now law, the new “Mendocino County” designation must be included on the front or back of the wine label if the wine is either produced entirely, or within a vineyard designated within Mendocino County, on or after January 1, 2023.

Sonoma, Napa, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Paso Robles have previously passed conjunctive labeling legislation.

—

Constellation Brands reported an 11% drop in wine and spirits sales for the recent quarter to $624.5 million compared from the same period last year, reflecting continued difficulty in selling bottles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Victor, New York, alcohol beverage company said on Oct. 1 overall it had net income of $512.1 million for the quarter that ended on Aug. 31, compared with a loss of $525 million from the same fiscal quarter in 2019. It has been buoyed in recent years by its strong Mexican beer business and has aggressively ventured into Canadian cannabis investment.

The company said it expects to complete the sale of its low-price wines to E. & J. Gallo Winery of Modesto by Nov. 30, a long-delayed transaction stymied amid antitrust concerns. The $1.1 billion deal will include the Clos du Bois winery in Geyserville and the Ravenswood and Mark West brands.

—

August Sebastiani has opened his first tasting room, called Gehricke Wines, at 32 Patten St. His company, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, will offer tastings by appointment only, outside the restored old Patten Street fire station.

Sebastiani said that the Gehricke Wines tasting room will offer flights from sub-regions throughout Sonoma County. Up to two dozen seats will be available in different socially distanced configurations on the southern side of the building along Patten Street.

—

The glassy-winged sharpshooter, pictured in adult form, infected grapevines with Pierce's disease throughout Sonoma County and the state in 2000. (MARY GARDELLA/THE PRESS DEMOCRAT)

The state Pierce’s Disease and Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Board has recommended funding 12 research projects on the disease.

The glassy-winged sharpshooter can transmit the disease into vines and render them inoperable. It has caused millions of dollars in damage to grapevines across the state.

The projects will operate from a range of one to three years and be paid for through $2.4 million in state grants. The board’s recommendation was later approved by California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross.

Nine research projects previously had been approved for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

—

The first-ever gender equality study conducted by the Wonder Women of Wine and The Wine Nerd found nearly two out of three women think hiring in the wine industry is biased, with the same number estimating it will take 10+ years to reach equality in wine.

Men and women view the top three barriers to gender equality the same: women are judged by different standards, women are less likely to be promoted to leadership roles, and women don’t receive as much mentorship, the groups reported.

Most notably, the majority of male respondents understand how to increase their income (64%) and feel comfortable negotiating (60%), while women were half as likely to agree with either, reporting 31% and 28% respectively.

When asked about harassment on the job, nearly two out of three women and almost one-third of men say they have been harassed or assaulted by a peer or colleague. However, of those who reported being harassed or assaulted, women were more than two times as likely to report their response to such behavior impacts their career. On the upside, more than half of all responses (60%) reported they have a safety net or outlet within their organization to report any unwanted advances and 54% said such advances are handled properly within their organizations.

CONGRATULATIONS

Napa Valley College is one of 18 California community colleges selected to work with the Institute for Evidence-Based Change (IEBC) to incorporate the ‘Caring Campus’ initiative’ into its student success efforts this year. The national organization helps educational institutions and businesses with programs to “increase student success.”

Funded through a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office (CCCCO), the objective of IEBC’s Caring Campus program is to “increase student retention and success in community colleges by creating and cultivating Caring Campus environments through the intentional inclusion of all staff in student success efforts,” the college’s announcement stated.

In addition, Napa Valley College has received a competitive $2.9 million Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The five-year grant will fund the Caminos al Éxito Project (Pathways to Success), changing the ways students experience their first year at Napa Valley College.