After enduring a pandemic, small businesses face new worries

America’s small businesses can’t catch a break.

After two years of shutdowns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are straining to keep up with price increases without losing customers to larger competitors. They are struggling to keep positions filled as competition for workers remains at a fever pitch. And just at the moment that many business owners begin to recover and shore up their depleted savings, they are worried that the Federal Reserve’s medicine for inflation will bring fresh hardship: higher borrowing costs and timid consumers.

Surveys show that small-business sentiment has taken a markedly pessimistic turn in recent months — even more so than that of professional forecasters and of corporate executives.

In June, the National Federation of Independent Business measured its lowest reading ever for economic expectations. The nonprofit Small Business Majority, in a survey in mid-July, found that nearly 1 in 3 small businesses could not survive for more than three months without additional capital or a change in business conditions. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Index for the second quarter showed that inflation had skyrocketed to the top of owners’ concerns. Seventy-five percent of participants in Goldman Sachs’ small-business coaching program reported that higher costs had impaired their finances.

The sector — which the federal government typically defines as businesses below a certain size, ranging from 500 to 1,500 employees depending on the industry — is responsible for 2 of every 3 jobs created over the past 25 years, according to the Labor Department. So a weakening of that engine bodes ill for American growth and prosperity.

Corinne Hodges runs the Association of Women’s Business Centers, a national network offering training, mentoring and financing to entrepreneurs. The organization’s funding from the Small Business Administration was augmented to help thousands of businesses navigate the pandemic, but, with the extra money now exhausted, the centers are laying off advisers, just as clients are asking for more help.

“We saw pivoting in COVID,” Hodges said. “Well, what is it now? What’s the new pivot? It’s just been a vise grip of pressure emerging from the pandemic. Is a pivot going to be enough, or does it need to be something more?”

Kymme Williams-Davis was one of those who survived pivot after pivot, and she is not sure she can make it much longer.

Seven years ago, she started a coffee shop in the New York City borough of Brooklyn called Bushwick Grind, specializing in fair-trade beans that are locally roasted. She spent $200,000 building out the space with a kitchen, and developed a brisk business selling healthier fare than that of the fast food outlets around her.

When the pandemic hit, the shop had to close for nine months. Williams-Davis made rent by subletting the space to other small vendors. When she reopened in 2021, she got a boost from a contract to deliver 400 meals a day to the city’s vaccine sites. That cash flow allowed her to qualify for a loan to buy her own space.

But she has not been able to find anything in Brooklyn, in part because large investors keep outbidding her. Foot traffic has not recovered. The cost of coffee, kale and other provisions — if she can even get them — is skyrocketing. Farmers from upstate are saving on gas by taking fewer trips into the city, so she has begun to swap in lower-grade ingredients.

“The costs are so high, the revenue came in, but it’s just siphoning out,” Williams-Davis said. At the same time, an unstable workforce has made it difficult to operate full steam: She had to limit her offerings, eliminating a brunch menu, because cooks kept leaving. Even after she raised starting pay to $24 an hour, she said, employees were lured away by the flexibility of gig work.

Williams-Davis does not blame her workers for seeking better opportunities, but the trend is one more penny on the scale against survival. Asked about the future, she sighed. “I feel like it’s 50-50,” she said, “because if I don’t find a way to reduce my liability and retain capital, I won’t be able to make it too much longer.”

The past 2 1/2 years have been harder on small businesses than on larger ones. A new paper using tax data from California shows that through the fall of 2020, smaller businesses there closed at a significantly higher rate than large ones, increasing the degree of market dominance by larger firms in the state.