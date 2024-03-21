Alaska Airlines to add direct route to Las Vegas from Sonoma County airport

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport announced Thursday that Alaska Airlines will add a direct route to Las Vegas, adding another destination to the half dozen routes the Seattle-based carrier already serves from Santa Rosa.

Beginning Oct. 1, Alaska will launch daily nonstop flights to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport. Las Vegas will become the seventh nonstop destination Alaska operates at the Sonoma County airport. Alaska already flies to Los Angeles, Burbank, Orange County, Seattle, Portland and San Diego.

Alaska, long Sonoma County airport’s dominant commercial carrier, becomes the second airline to offer Santa Rosa-Las Vegas flights. Avelo Airlines has been offering those flights since September 2021. It doubled its service to that market in September from two to four days a week.

“This route signifies not only our commitment to providing convenient travel options, but also Alaska’s dedication to enhancing connectivity within our community,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said in the announcement. “We look forward to the success of this venture and the continued growth of our partnership with Alaska Airlines.”

Alaska Airlines, which faces growing regional competition from Avelo Airlines — the Houston-based carrier is adding new flights from Santa Rosa to Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington in May — noted in Thursday’s announcement that it was Sonoma County’s inaugural commercial carrier nearly decades ago.

“We feel a deep connection with Santa Rosa,” Kirsten Amrine, vice president of network planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines, said in the Thursday news release. “We’ve remained the largest airline at STS serving nearly 2 million guests since then.”

