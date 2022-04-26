Alum of The French Laundry to manage hospitality at Napa Valley winery

Angela Paxton is the new hospitality and events manager for Brand Napa Valley, a 110-acre winery property atop Pritchard Hill in Napa Valley.

“With decades of high-end hospitality experience, Angela is a natural addition to our existing team as we continue to offer personalized, hands-on service to our customers at the winery and from afar,” said Christine O’Sullivan, co-proprietor, in the announcement.

Paxton previously worked at Michelin-star restaurants including The French Laundry, Per Se, Le Bernardin, and Benu, the winery said.

Her experience at The French Laundry led to new opportunities in New York City, where she joined the team at Per Se and later Le Bernardin.

“In that role, Paxton became the first female Captain in Le Bernardin’s history,” the winery said.

Upon returning to the West Coast, Paxton worked at San Francisco’s Benu before returning to Napa and the French Laundry as maitre d’ and private events manager.

Brand Napa Valley was founded in 2009 and acquired in 2019 by long-time Napa Valley grape growers and former Apple executives Jim Bean and O’Sullivan.