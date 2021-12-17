Amid huge shortage, new truck drivers train for some of supply chain's toughest jobs

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pennsylvania - The tractor-trailer lurches into gear. As the student driver turns the wheel, eyes swiveling from left to right, the 18-wheeler backs into a yellow box outlined on the pavement. But the truck's wheels cross the line, a rookie mistake that could mean a collision on a city street or at a cargo terminal.

Instructor Matt Hanlon, 53, who's been teaching big-rig driving for two decades, shakes his head and tells the trainee to pull the Freightliner forward and try again. His brother Mike, 49, the other half of the instructor team here at SAGE Truck Driving School, yells encouragement.

Much of the nation's $23 trillion economy rides on the back of trucks such as this one. But as the pandemic upends consumer spending habits, there has never been a bigger mismatch between the mountain of freight that needs to be hauled around the country and the number of truckers willing to do the hauling.

Schools such as SAGE are essential to satisfying the economy's appetite for drivers. Each year, transport companies replace nine out of every 10 long-haul truckers, after they sour on an exhausting job that keeps them away from home for weeks at a time. The industry's constant churn is contributing to nationwide supply chain disruptions, as freight sits while dispatchers struggle to fill vacant positions.

Trucker turnover also is drawing attention from the White House. Administration officials on Thursday announced steps aimed at bolstering the ranks of the nation's roughly 444,000 long-distance truck drivers, down about 25,000 since early 2019, including an expansion of paid apprenticeships and efforts to tap military veterans.

The industry's urgent need for reinforcements helps explain why the Hanlons today are holding forth on a sloping asphalt lot behind a local community college. Their pupils include the Freightliner driver, an 18-year-old who still has braces on his teeth; a husband-and-wife team hoping to pay off $60,000 in student loans; and an aspiring entrepreneur who sees trucking as a way to make his fortune.

Turning such untrained talent into drivers who can safely command a 40-ton load at highway speeds takes four to six weeks of classroom instruction, observation, and practice behind the wheel.

"What it really boils down to is: Tell them, tell them and keep telling them," Hanlon said.

In February, the federal government for the first time will begin requiring that all new commercial driver license (CDL) applicants be trained in a registered facility using a standard curriculum.

That requirement will be good for business at SAGE - which charges about $5,000 in tuition - but it could aggravate the driver shortage. Small carriers, which often do their own training, and those in rural areas where there may be few approved instructors, fear the regulation will make hiring more cumbersome. Canadian and U.S. government vaccine requirements also loom.

"This is going to further negatively impact an already crippled supply chain," said Kelly Krapu, director of safety for TrueNorth Compliance Services in West Fargo, North Dakota.

The Department of Transportation disputes that view and promises that regulators will work with industry representatives to ensure a smooth process.

The government edict comes as driving schools scramble to make up for pandemic closures. SAGE last year fell about 20 percent short of its typical output of 4,000 new drivers, said Chris Thropp, the company's president.

"We're very busy right now at the vast majority of our schools," said Thropp, 61, a former corporate attorney who joined SAGE nearly a quarter century ago. "We've definitely seen an uptick in interest."

The American Trucking Associations (ATA), which represents the industry's largest carriers, says the United States has a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers. Bob Costello, ATA's chief economist, blames a number of factors, including an aging workforce that is only 7 percent female and a new federal database that bars truckers with drug and alcohol violations.

"There is no one reason for the driver shortage, which means there is no one solution," he said.

An independent group, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, says the real problems are long-distance trucking's unappealing lifestyle and inadequate compensation. Drivers spend weeks away from their families, often struggle to find a place to stop for the night or use the bathroom, and waste several hours each day idling in lines.

"If that time was cut in half, all of those drivers would be that [much] more productive and you might not need more trucks on the road," said Todd Spencer, the association's president.