Amid uncertainty on new taxes, here’s what you should consider for your succession and estate planning

Joseph Kitts, CPA, is of counsel for tax at BPM. He is a specialist in the planning of estates and trusts. He works with private client services to develop estate and family business succession plans. In addition, a significant segment of his practice focuses on tax planning and compliance for business entities, with particular emphasis on business transactions and buy/sell agreements.

President-elect Joe Biden’s control of the Senate will not be known until a pair of Georgia runoff elections take place on Jan. 5, 2021. Our deeply divided Congress will likely slow Biden’s ability to get his plans enacted to deal with the pandemic and the growing federal deficits.

However, tax increases to high income individuals, corporations and estates appear to be coming, and it is just a matter of when and how much.

The current gift, estate and generating skipping tax (GST) exemption amount is $11,580,000 per individual. This exemption amount is currently required under the law to be cut by 50% in 2026, to about $6-$7M per person depending on the inflation adjustments. This reduction is under the law, and it has created a use-it or lose-it opportunity for high net worth individuals.

It may take a year or two before Biden’s administration can consider some of the possible changes:

Reduce the estate and GST exemption to $3.5 million and only permit $1 million in tax-free lifetime gifts.

Increase the estate tax rates significantly from 40% to unknown percentages.

Eliminate the stepped-up basis rules at death. This would be a massive change and a carryover basis would create a tax at death or later sale on all appreciated property — details unknown.

Limit valuation discounts between family members.

Include grantor trusts in the grantor’s estate.

Limit duration of GST Trusts.

The fear of increasing estate taxes from the proposals stated above has been the reason to address your estate tax planning now versus in the future.

Addressing your estate and succession planning now is always best, but it is not easy to find the time and make a lot of tough decisions. High-net-worth parents always stress over gifts and whether trusts should be established and what kind, with concerns about diminishing their children’s incentive to fully develop themselves.

Estate planning is a process, not a one-time trust agreement, and as you become more educated in the process through your trusted advisers including your attorney, accountant, wealth and insurance advisers, your ability to make the decisions will become easier.

Some estate and gift opportunities to consider under current law:

Use your annual exclusion gifts of up to $15,000 per person, $30,000 if both parents make gifts to that person. Over time, these gifts accumulate into significant amounts. Direct payments to a provider for medical services or educational tuition for anyone, related or not, are not considered gifts.

Make large gifts of assets with depressed values and subject to discounts. Leverage the current $11,580,000 unified credit amount with gifts of fractional interests in real property and/or ownership interests in a family or closely-held business that qualify for valuation discounts.

Make low-interest loans to children. Loans for homes or business opportunities are very attractive, with December 2020’s Applicable Federal Rates (AFRs) at .15% for loans three years or less, .48% for loans more than three years and not more than nine years, and 1.31% for loans more than nine years.

Take advantage of grantor trusts to minimize your estate taxes.

Spousal lifetime access trust (SLAT) for a married couple takes advantage of the current high gift tax exemption of $11.58 million when you put that amount into a trust for your spouse. This grantor trust permits your spouse continued access to the income to sustain your current cash flow, as long as divorce or premature death are not concerns. The risk of a premature death can usually be addressed with life insurance owned through of an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT). It is possible to have each spouse create a SLAT for the other spouse, but each SLAT must have substantially different assets, different trustees, different terms, and the trusts must be established at different times to avoid the Reciprocal Trust Doctrine rules. This should be addressed with your estate tax advisers.

There are many favorable estate tax and succession planning tools available for you and your trusted advisers to work with today, but there may be dramatic changes in the near future. Please reach out to BPM’s Private Client Services team for more information.