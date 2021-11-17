Are you stressed at work? Probably, US survey says

As the pandemic continues, there continues to be lingering residue in the workplace because of it, especially for the mental health of workers, according to a survey commissioned by human resources consulting firm.

Almost half of the people who responded to a poll commissioned by Uprise Health said they feel overloaded at work. And about 40% saying they feel “frustrated” with colleagues, managers and leaders in the workplace while 28% say they do not feel that their work is appreciated. Most assign the reason for the stress equally between work and “personal factors.”

Responding to the survey were 1,166 adults ages 18-65, all U.S.-based and employed full-time.

The findings suggest that nearly two years under a pandemic cloud have changed workers, and employees are dealing with a wide range of emotional and mental health and well-being struggles.

Nonetheless, the survey reports that employers do get credit for doing what they can during the pandemic to support employees and their mental health.

Eighty-three percent of the replies indicated “their workplace has been supportive during this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19.” That includes allowing people to take time off and encouraging workers to feel comfortable being able to talk with leadership about mental health issues.

The report also journeyed into the attitudes of generation Z (ages 18 to 29). Feelings about sticking with their current job or career path varied widely, compared with employees of all ages. While only 18% of the overall sample have switched jobs in the past six months, 31% of the Z’ers have.

And 71% of that specific age group have considered leaving their job or chosen career. Reasons given, in descending order, were mental health, desire for a different job, need to support family or disinterest in returning to an office environment.

Genderwise, women were slightly more likely to feel overloaded at work, and about half the women surveyed reported feeling frustrated with colleagues, managers or leadership.

Solutions offered by the HR firm included improved pay, better team building within organizations, expanding mental health services availability beyond work hours, and incorporating other ways to access it, such as with smartphone apps.