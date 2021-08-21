Arrow Benefits Group of Petaluma hires 6; Napa’s Adamvs names winemaker; Wine Industry Advisor top editor picked

Arrow Benefits Group (ABG) in Petaluma has announced the addition of six new members to its team.

Sara Boden has joined the firm as an account executive. The company stated she has worked at a North Bay property casualty broker as account manager in employee benefits and spent nine years with Kaiser Permanente as a team manager.

Becky O’Hara has been hired as an account manager. The firm stated she has nearly 20 years of health care experience. Also joining Arrow as account manager is Cori McCoy who was in the HR profession for 15 years prior to her last 12 years in insurance.

Agid Velasquez is Arrow’s new digital services manager. The firm stated he previously worked as a web project coordinator for a North Bay property casualty broker.

Alise Hennager is joining Arrow as an associate account manager. She previously worked at ProCo Insurance Services in customer service and later in property and casualty. Also an associate account manager is Chelsea Parks.

Alberto Bianchi is the new winemaker at Adamvs, an estate vineyard on Howell Mountain above the Napa Valley.

In 2012, Bianchi was selected for LVMH’s Estates & Wines Early Career Winemakers program, where three up-and-coming winemakers are sent to three countries for three years of intensive training and development. He began in Argentina, as assistant winemaker at Terrazas de los Andes, followed by a year at Newton Vineyard on Spring Mountain, Napa, before his final rotation at Cloudy Bay in New Zealand, the winery stated.

Bianchi returned to Newton in 2016 as Head of Winemaking. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Winemaking and Viticulture from the University of Milan and a double master’s degree in Winemaking and Viticulture from the University of Turin and the University of Lisbon.

Stacy Briscoe, who has for the past year been working with the Wine Industry Network as a consulting editor will become managing editor for its Wine Industry Advisor publication.

The company stated Briscoe is currently a freelance writer for publications including Wine Enthusiast, Sonoma Magazine, and SevenFifty Daily. She also holds the WSET Level 3 Advanced Certification and is a WSET Diploma candidate.

“Stacy brings a perfect blend of experience and passion to the Advisor, and we’re incredibly excited to have her on our team. It’s great for the us here at WIN and even better for our industry,” stated George Christie, president of Wine Industry Network.

The Healdsburg-based wine industry company produces three annual trade shows and conferences.

—

Alumni honorary chairs for this year’s Sonoma County Wine Auction have been announced by Sonoma County Vintners: The Jackson family of Jackson Family Wines, George F. Hamel Jr. and the Hamel family of Hamel Family Wines, and Dan Kosta of AldenAlli Winery.

The live wine auction for charity will take place Sept. 16-18.

Tickets for the 2021 Sonoma County Wine Auction are $2,500 per person and include the weekend package: Thursday’s kick off celebration, Friday’s vintner dinners and Saturday’s auction which will be held at the beautiful La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard.

To register or get information on auction lots, visit sonomacountywineauction.com. For ticket details, contact Ashley Boyle.

To make a donation, contributions may be made payable and mailed to: Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, 400 Aviation Boulevard, Suite 500, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 or donate online at https://donorbox.org/sonoma-county-vintners-foundation

—

Napa Valley Jewelers and owners Kent and Terri Gardella have been name Small Business of the Year award for Senate District 3 by State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

“Napa Valley Jewelers is the epitome of a great local business that puts the community first,” Dodd said. “Kent and Terri are well known for their dedication and generosity. On so many levels, they’ve shown they really care about people. It’s my honor to recognize them for their community achievements.”

The Gardellas opened Napa Valley Jewelers at 1300 1st Street in Napa in 1992. The store designs and sells a wide array of items, including Napa-themed jewelry.

Dodd’s office stated the family has been active in the community, with Kent serving on the If Given a Chance Foundation board of directors, including three terms as chair. The nonprofit awards scholarships to graduating seniors. Separately, the Gardellas donate a watch and trophy each year to outstanding graduates of the three local high schools.