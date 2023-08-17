As another housing project stalls on noise concerns, another head sprouts from ‘CEQA Hydra’

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

In case you forgot, your new noisy neighbors are still considered a source of harmful pollution in California.

Earlier this year, a state appellate court blocked a proposed housing development for some 1,100 UC Berkeley students, partly on the grounds that the state’s marquee environmental protection law requires the university to study and mitigate the potential “noise impacts from loud student parties.”

That was a new interpretation, and an expansion, of the California Environmental Quality Act, also known as CEQA.

Now, that logic is being applied to a second housing development, this one in Los Angeles, creating a fresh clash between defenders of the environmental law and housing advocates who see it as an impediment in battling California’s severe housing shortage

The Los Angeles case may also put new pressure on state lawmakers, who are considering a bill to override the UC Berkeley “people as pollution” ruling.

“It’s infuriating,” the bill’s author Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, an Oakland Democrat, said of the latest court opinion out of Los Angeles, in a phone interview. “We have so many hurdles to building housing in California. We don’t need yet another one in the form of ‘human noises.’”

Gov. Gavin Newson in February lambasted the UC Berkeley ruling, saying it allowed affordable student housing to be “held hostage” by groups opposed to more housing near them and called for sweeping changes to CEQA. His administration filed a legal brief in April arguing that the court ruling would limit housing development in California.

Meanwhile, the California Supreme Court agreed in May to take up UC Berkeley’s appeal of the February decision, though judges on the high court haven’t heard oral arguments yet. But whether Wicks’ bill, if signed into law, would allow UC Berkeley to build its planned dorms is still an open question. That’s because the State supreme Court could declare that UC Berkeley’s case must proceed anyway, said Dan Mogulof, a senior spokesperson for UC Berkeley, in a phone interview Wednesday.

The latest case

In the recent ruling, California’s Second District Court of Appeal swatted down a City of Los Angeles decision to fast-track the construction of a private developer’s housing project with 100 5-bedroom units near the University of Southern California; the project is unaffiliated with the school. The court sided with neighborhood groups who argued that the student tenants they expect to occupy the project would likely party on the rooftop decks, creating “significant noise impacts” and thus required careful study under the state’s signature environmental law.Both Kyndra Joy Casper, a partner at DLA Piper, the firm representing the developer in the case, Champion Real Estate Company, and a spokesperson for the City Attorney’s office refused to comment on the ruling when asked.

Student housing at the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley on Aug. 16, 2023. Photo by Semantha Norris, CalMatters

The Los Angeles court decision cited the earlier UC Berkeley ruling, noting that state environmental regulations must take into account “crowds of people talking, laughing, shouting, and playing music that disturbs neighboring residents.”The California environmental law has long considered “noise” a potentially significant environmental impact. Amy Minteer, a partner at Carstens, Black & Minteer and one of the lawyers challenging the Los Angeles development, noted that a 2015 court held that human noise and music generated by a wedding venue “may have significant noise impacts on surrounding residents” that require environmental review, as the judges wrote then.

The February UC Berkeley ruling cited that wedding venue case in its argument that human noise of future tenants is a kind of pollution that campuses and cities must remedy.

“It just becomes one more part of the CEQA Hydra.” Chris Elmendorf, law professor, UC Davis

“The noise generated during a wedding is human-generated noise as well,” Minteer said. Noise has been “an impact under CEQA for as long as CEQA has been around.”

But though state environmental law has long applied to the booms, thwacks and rumbles emitted from industrial machinery, large air conditioning units or concert-grade sound systems, the UC Berkeley ruling went a step further, said Chris Elmendorf, a UC Davis law professor and one of the law’s sharpest critics.

“The normal noises that human beings make when going about their lives had not been considered potentially significant effects that required analysis or mitigation,” he said. “Then the UC Berkeley decision comes down in which it says, ‘You know, the sound of students as they carouse around the residential neighborhood, that’s an annoying sound, so it better be analyzed in that environmental review document.”