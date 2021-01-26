As California returns to reopening, some in Wine Country wonder if it’s too soon

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Monday that he’s ended the regional stay-at-home order and returned the majority of the state, including the six North Bay counties, back to the purple tier is welcome news to affected businesses. But business leaders are concerned the shutdowns aren’t over.

“Today we can lay claim to starting to see some real light at the end of the tunnel as it relates to case numbers,” Newsom said in a noon press conference, citing lower infections rates and hospitalizations, and more ICU beds becoming available.

Over the weekend, the San Francisco Bay Area ICU capacity, which includes the North Bay, surged to 23% and is projected to reach 25% capacity in another four weeks, Newsom said.

The purple tier allows for numerous re-openings, including restaurants and wineries, which can resume outdoor operations. Local officials, however, could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Some North Coast wineries plan a quick reopening for outdoor tasting. Santa Rosa-based Jackson Family Wines announced 11 of its sites in Sonoma and Napa counties would reopen Tuesday: Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, La Crema at Saralee’s Vineyard, Copain, Hartford Family Winery, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Matanzas Creek Winery, Arrowood Vineyards, The Spire Collection locations in Alexander Valley and Calistoga, Cardinale, and Freemark Abbey.

“We’ve been communicating directly with our club members and have seen a steady interest in bookings in general,” said Jackson spokeswoman Marlow Bruce about outreach to consumers after hearing Newsom’s change in the order Monday. “People seem excited to come wine tasting. As it would happen though, we’re up against Mother Nature.”

Reopening of other Jackson wineries locally is complicated by expected record rainfall forecast for Wednesday, as some aren’t set up to accommodate guests in bad weather, Bruce said. Most of the new bookings so far are ramping up for the weekend, when the rain is supposed to let up a bit.

“We’ve had a few dozen people booked already and we anticipate that energy to continue in the coming days,” she said. “We’re seeing guests book 2-4 weeks out as well, which is encouraging.”

Other local vintners say it will take some days to reopen. Castello di Amorosa, the stone castle winery near Calistoga, is working to get call back 20 employees needed to serve 60 outdoor seats for tasting. But it could take until Friday or Saturday Jan. 29 or 30 before tasting could reopen tables with 40 seats under the tent in the courtyard or 20 seats under the heavy timbered canopy over the Il Passito patio, according to General Manager Jim Sullivan.

“January in Napa Valley is usually slow for wineries,” Sullivan said.

Russian River Brewery co-owner Natalie Cilurzo has spent $70,000 on upgrading her two Sonoma County locations to accommodate outdoor dining and expressed skepticism over having to open and close so many times.

"This seems awfully sudden. What's confusing to us is the metrics changing," she said. "We're tired of the yo-yo effect."

With a series of storms looming large this week over the North Bay, Cilurzo said she'll wait until mid- February to reopen the outdoor dining service.

Hotel are allowed to reopen “with modifications”— protocols that haven’t yet been clarified, said Sara Brooks, general manager of Napa River Inn.

“The big question right now is, right before we shut down, we were only allowed to accept travelers who were from in state or who had quarantined for 14 days in state,” she said. “So we don't know if that will be a restriction.”

She’s also waiting to assess demand, and if people are going to want to travel before vaccines are widely distributed.

“It's funny how this process has been. You get an announcement one day and you're shutting down, and then you get an announcement one day that you're able to open back up,” Brooks said. “So it’s a little bit tough for us to plan.”

Patrick Miller, general manager of Andaz Napa, said he is “elated” to be reopening, but also shares Brooks’ concerns.

“It’s always tough when the communication (from the state) is so abrupt, but we'll take it,” said Miller, of the 141-room boutique hotel in downtown Napa operated by Hyatt. “I think we're just happy to be moving in the right direction.”

Miller said he is looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Napa. And there’s something else.

“I think equally exciting is we’re going to be able to start bringing back team members that we haven't been able to see for a few weeks or a month or more,” he said. “Today has been kind of a madhouse of phone calls and schedules and trying to figure out what food we need to get ordered.”