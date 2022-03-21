As offices open and mask mandates drop, some anxieties set in

Employers are embracing a workplace atmosphere reminiscent of pre-pandemic times — elevators jammed, snack tables brimming, face coverings optional — even as a new subvariant of the omicron coronavirus spurs concerns about health and safety. Across the country, office occupancy has hit a pandemic high, 40%, reached just once before in early December, at the same time that indoor mask mandates drop.

After several false starts in calling workers back, company leaders now seem eager to press forward. A flurry of return to office plans have rolled out in recent weeks, with businesses including American Express, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft calling some workers back to their desks. Many of those companies followed state and local governments in easing COVID-19 restrictions, arguing that ending mask mandates could make workplaces more pleasant. But some workers, especially those with compromised immunity or unvaccinated children, feel uncomfortable with the rush back to open floor plans.

“Masks have created a real psychological barrier to getting back to office culture,” said Kathryn Wylde, head of the Partnership for New York City, a business group. “As long as things are going in a positive direction with COVID, I think the relaxation of mandates will work for the vast majority of people. As soon as we see a reversal, I think we’ve got trouble.”

The Partnership’s January survey of New York City employers found that 38% expected to have more than half of their workers back in the office on an average weekday by late March. As employees come back, they are facing a patchwork of COVID safety protocols. Just one-quarter of U.S. workers are covered by vaccine mandates in the workplace, according to Gallup data from last month.

This has left many workers to navigate masking on their own, making COVID safety measures a matter of office etiquette rather than protocol. Some have negotiated new remote work arrangements with their bosses as rules have eased, or even left their companies in search of jobs at workplaces that made them feel safer.

“When the rules came out that you could drop your mask, many people were like ‘Yay, we’re free,’” said Diane Rames, 65, an office administrator at a law firm in Oakland, California. “I was like, wait a minute — there isn’t a line in the sand that’s like, it’s here today, gone tomorrow.”

At the law firm Paul, Weiss, a large event on March 10 was followed by multiple positive COVID test results. The firm notified attendees and conducted contact tracing. Paul, Weiss has required vaccines and boosters for everyone entering its offices and has not yet required a return to the office, although employees are encouraged to come in several days each week. Following local health guidelines, the firm no longer requires its workers to be masked in common areas in the office.

“The health and safety of all of our employees remains our highest priority,” said Brad Karp, the firm’s chair. “We will continue to do everything possible within our control to ensure the continued health and safety of the Paul, Weiss community.”

Wall Street has been quick to shift its COVID-19 protocols after New York state dropped its indoor mask mandate last month. At JPMorgan Chase, masks are now voluntary for vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, and the firm will discontinue mandatory COVID testing as well as the reporting of COVID infections by April 4. At Morgan Stanley, where vaccines are required to enter the office, the mask requirement was dropped early last month.

At Goldman Sachs, mask requirements were dropped Feb. 14, though testing is still required. Citigroup dropped its mask requirement last week. Wells Fargo has maintained more rigid COVID protocols than some of its finance peers, requiring unvaccinated employees to wear a mask at all times unless they are eating, drinking or alone in an enclosed room.

Other industries that have made a push for in-person work, such as real estate, have also reformulated their COVID guidelines in recent weeks. BlackRock, which has asked its 7,600 U.S. employees to return to the office at least three days a week, no longer requires masks in its U.S. offices, though employees have to be vaccinated to enter the building and are asked to test twice a week. Prologis, a logistics real estate firm, said its office mask guidelines were consistent with local regulations. Guardian Life Insurance, which has about 6,300 U.S. employees, does not have an in-office mask requirement in most areas of the country.

Still, some tech companies are holding firm on COVID safety protocols. Google requires any unvaccinated employees with approval to enter its offices to test regularly and wear a mask. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, requires anyone entering the office to be vaccinated — including with a booster starting March 28 — and follows local guidelines on masking.