As supply lines strain, some corporations rewrite production playbook

The pandemic caught Stanley Black & Decker midway through an overhaul of its 18-country supply chain.

Executives at the toolmaker's New Britain, Conn., headquarters already had shifted most production of heavy-duty industrial products closer to customers in the United States and Europe. But efforts to do the same with Stanley's popular hand tools were unfinished when the coronavirus pandemic began disrupting global commerce.

This year, as ports grew clogged, Stanley saw its freight bills jump by a factor of seven, endured months-long shipping delays and scrambled to obtain computer chips for its power drills, saws and sanders. Earlier this month, the company had shipping containers stranded on 50 ships anchored off the Southern California coast.

Spurred by the pandemic, Stanley is moving on multiple fronts to strengthen its supply lines. Executives in charge of its tools business accelerated plans for two new factories in Mexico and one in Fort Worth, Texas. They locked in future supplies of lithium-ion batteries for power tools by funding dedicated production capacity at U.S. and Taiwanese suppliers and stockpiled an extra $1 billion in products.

"With the pandemic, it really has radically shaken the supply chain," said Don Allan, Stanley's chief financial officer. "It does drive home the importance of our strategy of getting closer to where we sell. The more you can minimize the amount of time your product is in transit, the better off you're going to be."

The toolmaker's strategy illustrates how corporations are responding to the pandemic with some of the most consequential supply line makeovers since the onset of globalized production roughly three decades ago.

Many companies are using a variety of temporary solutions to try to navigate the current crisis. Eaton, an industrial manufacturer, dispatched its own experts to work alongside suppliers. Colgate Palmolive used more costly airfreight to ship its toothpaste and toothbrushes. And, Walmart chartered its own ships to circumvent backlogs.

As the disruptions persist, executives are embracing more lasting measures, moving production to new suppliers or different countries and relaxing their traditional fixation with low costs. But what they are not doing is equally important: There is no sign of any wholesale return of jobs to the United States. U.S. corporations remain believers in globalization, importing more than $2 trillion of industrial parts, raw materials and consumer goods each year from suppliers they regard as best suited to produce them.

The shifts that are occurring cap four years of supply chain volatility, including the Trump administration's trade wars, a once-in-a-century health crisis and increasingly frequent natural disasters on multiple continents.

"Supply chains used to be sort of very immobile, black boxes, quite set in stone," said Sebastien Breteau, chief executive of QIMA, which conducts worldwide factory inspections and audits for major retailers. "We've seen the supply chain become a lot more dynamic. And we see people having to adapt almost in real time."

In some cases, manufacturers such as General Electric are even redesigning their products to eliminate dependence upon vulnerable sources of parts and materials. At Honeywell, where "tiger teams" track supply shortfalls on a daily basis, engineers have tweaked the company's sensors and fire control systems to use more readily available computer chipsets, executives said on a recent earnings call.

To insulate itself against future supply surprises, Honeywell is developing a dual-source strategy for some products and signing longer-term deals with key suppliers.

"We're going to have to deal with some supply chain challenges that are here, they're real, they're probably understated in the market," Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell's CEO, said on an earnings call last month. "It's only recently that it's been realized how severe they are."

Soaring freight costs and unpredictable deliveries undermine the logic of ocean-spanning supply lines as well as the dominant production theory of the past generation, which called for parts to arrive at factories "just in time" to be assembled into finished goods.

Amid congested ports, trucker shortages and rail yard delays, it now takes Stanley almost 90 days to get its products from factories in China to U.S. stores - three times as long as before covid-19, Allan said.

Bringing a standard shipping container full of clothes, toys, furniture or industrial components from China to Los Angeles now costs $18,730, more than 13 times the pre-pandemic price, according to the Freightos index. Long-distance trucking costs have risen 27% over the same period, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said.