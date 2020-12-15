ATPgroup is recognized in WINnovation Awards for wine tank process

Editor’s note: Wine Industry Network recognizes notable beverage alcohol-related companies for WINnovation Awards during the Business Journal’s annual Wine, Spirits + Beer Industry Awards.

The Air Mixing M.I.® (Modulated Injection) developed by Parsec and distributed by ATPgroup is an innovative technique developed to break up the cap in the vinification of red wine. This new technology manages the marc cap with algorithmically controlled air injections that creates disruptive waves inside the tank, resulting in homogenous mixing.

This technique reduces the vinification time by obtaining an effective and selective extraction from the entire cap, and the fluid integration of the juice eliminates the need to dig out tanks making tank turnover faster.

The system is intelligent with real-time, automated control of variations in temperature, nutrients and oxygen so it can respond automatically as the fermentation evolves, making the waves more or less intense, and reducing the need for work and oversight.

“The waves keep adding layers and layers of fermentation,” says Max Buiani, vice president, enological process sales at ATPgroup. “And Parsec made the system intelligent with real-time, automated control of variations in temperature, nutrients and oxygen. It responds automatically as the fermentation evolves, making the waves more or less intense.”

The waves produced are customizable to the size of the tank and the desired extractive action. One of the notable advantages of Air Mixing M.I. is that it is effective even in very large tanks and tanks with irregular shapes that make conventional methods of cap management difficult.

Developed in Italy, the Air Mixing M.I. has been installed in wineries around the world, including Italy, France, Spain, Chile and the U.S.