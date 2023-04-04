Auto sales withstand higher interest rates — so far

Automakers have mostly overcome the supply-chain challenges that upended production early in the pandemic. Now they are trying to weather a new challenge: higher borrowing costs for their customers.

General Motors and several other automakers reported on Monday that new-vehicle sales increased substantially in the first three months of the year, thanks to improved supplies of key components and firm demand from both consumers and commercial customers.

But steady interest rate increases in the past 12 months have raised questions about whether the industry can maintain its sales momentum throughout 2023.

Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at market research firm Cox Automotive, said higher rates were starting to put new vehicles out of the reach of buyers with lower incomes or weaker credit scores.

According to Cox, “subprime” borrowers — those with weaker credit profiles — make up just under 6% of all new-car purchases, down from 18% five years ago. Car buyers paid an average interest rate of 8.95% last month, up from 5.66% in March 2022.

The average monthly payment on new vehicles was $784 in February, compared with $681 a year earlier, Cox calculated.

GM said its new-vehicle sales in the United States rose 18% in the first three months of the year, to 603,208 cars and trucks. Sales to consumers rose 15% and sales to rental, corporate and government fleet customers increased 27%.

In the past several months, GM has been able to keep its factories humming as a result of steadier supplies of computer chips and other critical parts. The company ended the quarter with 412,285 vehicles in dealer stocks, up slightly from what it had at the end of 2022, but nearly 140,000 more than it had a year earlier.

Honda Motor reported that its U.S. sales increased 7% to 284,507 cars and trucks, while Nissan saw a gain of 17%, to 235,818. Hyundai said its U.S. sales rose 16% to 184,449.

Toyota Motor, however, has continued to suffer from parts shortages that have left its dealers with slim inventories. Its first-quarter sales fell 9% to 469,558 cars and trucks. Stellantis, formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA, also reported a decline. Its sales fell 9% to 368,327 cars and trucks.

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday reported first-quarter sales, including its Ford and Lincoln brands, increased 10.1% to 475,906 vehicles from a year before. Sales for the Ford alone were up 10.7%, including 10,866 electric vehicles, a 41% annual increase.