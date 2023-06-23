Avelo Airlines to double down on its Las Vegas flights from Sonoma County this fall

The same day Avelo Airlines launched its twice-weekly nonstop flights between Sonoma County and central Oregon, comes news it will double its nonstop flights to Las Vegas this fall from two- to four times a week.

Beginning Sept. 7, Avelo will fly nonstop from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the Burbank-based airline announced Friday. The expanded schedule adds Mondays and Fridays.

“The increase in Vegas flights was something we’ve been trying to get them to do,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout. “Now, with four days a week, that gives more opportunities for people to go to conferences or other business functions that are there since Vegas is a conference capital of the U.S.”

The timing of the added flights also aligns with the September opening of Avelo’s new base at the Las Vegas airport, according to the release.

“We’re very excited about it,” Stout added, “and happy that they’re recognizing our potential here.”

Las Vegas will be Avelo’s sixth U.S. base and second West Coast base since the budget carrier launched its first-ever flight on April 28, 2021, from the Sonoma County airport. The budget carrier now serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states.

Avelo on June 19 wrapped up its seasonal service to Palm Springs, and is now on the schedule to resume flights in November, with the exact date still to be determined, Stout said.

The central Oregon flights, which are seasonal, are currently on Avelo’s schedule through January, Stout said, noting that could change.

Avelo in May flew 9,209 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 0.4% from a year earlier. Avelo’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 90%. Avelo last month flew 10,887 passengers through the airport, the Business Journal first reported on June 15.

Avelo now flies nonstop from Santa Rosa to four markets: Central Oregon, Burbank, Las Vegas and Palm Springs.

This story has been updated with comments from Airport Manager Jon Stout.