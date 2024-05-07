Avelo Airlines CEO talks growth, expansion in Sonoma County

Andrew Levy, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines, traveled from his Houston base to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport for the May 1 opening of the airline’s new base operations and launch of four more destinations.

For Levy, seeing Avelo’s regional expansion is more proof the company he launched three years ago is on the right course.

Avelo enters its fourth year having grown from a fleet of three airplanes serving 11 West Coast destinations, to 16 planes servicing 52 destinations across 23 states and Puerto Rico.

“We just had our second consecutive profitable quarter,” Levy said. “The first quarter (of 2024) was better than the fourth quarter, and we expect the second quarter to be better than the first quarter.”

Levy, whose career in the aviation industry spans 30 years, has no illusions about the work involved in growing an airline and succeeding in the long term.

“We need to get to a point where we are consistently profitable, and profitable at levels that don't require that we ever need to consider external capital,” he said. “We’ve raised almost $200 million for this venture. There’s a lot of capital that's involved in this type of business.”

Since its launch April 28, 2021, Avelo reports it has operated more than 36,000 flights, flown more than 4.6 million passengers, and has grown to 1,000 employees — and counting.

On a regional level, Levy said Avelo so far this year has hired about 40 people for its new base operations, which includes two Boeing Next-Generation 737s stationed at the facility.

“Typically, each airplane needs about 40 to 50 people, approximately, and that's pilots, flight attendants, aircraft technicians and airport operations folks,” Levy said. “We’re a little behind in our staffing desires, but I think when it's all said and done, we'll probably have about 80 people here that live in this region.”

Avelo’s further commitment to the regional airport is a game changer, Airport Manager Jon Stout previously said.

“With the aircraft actually being in Santa Rosa, they’ll start and stop their days here, which gives them the potential to have longer flights, and do more (flights) in a day from Santa Rosa,” Stout said.

Levy said he has “longed for many years to get into this airport.” That was about 20 years ago, during his nearly 14-year tenure as president at Allegiant Air. At the time, the Santa Rosa facility had a shorter runway, so it couldn’t work.

Today, it’s a different story and he made it work.

When Levy decided to launch Avelo Airlines from the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, he knew Southwest Airlines had the market share of Bay Area travel at that facility. But what Southwest didn’t have was service to the Sonoma County airport. With Avelo’s business model of affordable, convenient flights to smaller airports, he finally had his ticket to land in Santa Rosa.

But a curious thing happened after Avelo announced its debut and inaugural flight to the Sonoma County facility. The largest commercial air carrier at the regional airport began to chase Avelo.

Alaska Airlines also decided to begin service to Burbank. That news came April 14, 2021 — six days after Avelo’s announcement.

“At the time when they announced Burbank to Santa Rosa, I was actually surprised,” Levy said. “We knew that Alaska cared about this airport, but I was still a bit surprised that they would react that way to a tiny little startup airline.”

This year, Alaska announced it would begin service Oct. 1 from Santa Rosa to Las Vegas, albeit three years after Avelo began its flights to Sin City.

Alaska has flown that route once before, but discontinued it in June 2012 to launch service between Santa Rosa and San Diego.

Alaska also followed Avelo a while back with service between Burbank and Boise, Levy said. It remains to be seen whether Alaska will also launch flights between Boise and Santa Rosa. Those flights began May 2.

“Of course, Alaska has a big presence here, but they do something that's different than what we do,” Levy said. “And we think we can coexist very nicely with them.”

Avelo’s expanded presence at the Sonoma County airport could mean future destinations to places like Denver, Salt Lake City or Houston, he said.

However, there is “almost zero chance” Avelo will one day fly from Santa Rosa to the East Coast.

“When you fly really far, you open yourself up to competing with all these different hubs. And it's really hard to beat the hubs that these really large airlines have because they're so powerful. That's just how airline economics work,” Levy said. “Flying short haul is definitely the best way for us to have a chance of actually making money on a route.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Alaska Airlines previously operated flights between Santa Rosa and Las Vegas. Those flights ceased in June 2012.