Avelo Airlines celebrates new milestone at Sonoma County airport

It’s been three years and three days since Avelo Airlines made its entree into the aviation industry with its inaugural flight between Hollywood-Burbank Airport and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

On Wednesday, Avelo will celebrate a new regional milestone as the airline debuts its base operations at the Sonoma County airport and launches service to four markets in addition to the four it already serves.

Avelo will be the only airline flying nonstop between the Sonoma County airport and:

• Kalispell, Montana, via Glacier Park International Airport: The first flight departs Wednesday, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

• Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington, via Tri-Cities Airport: The first flight departs Wednesday, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

• Boise, Idaho, via Boise Airport: The first flight departs Thursday and will operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

• Portland/Salem, Oregon via Salem Municipal Airport: The first flight departs Friday and will operate twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

The inaugural flight to Kalispell is set to depart at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.