Bank economists: 2% target US inflation rate delayed to late 2025

Like house guests who have overstayed their welcome, the U.S. economy can’t seem to shake high interest rates and inflation that impact everything from credit borrowing and business investment to buying power and high grocery prices.

Current average grocery costs are likely to remain unchanged until the end of next year, as the targeted 2.0% inflation rate was delayed, the American Bankers Association economic advisory committee’s spokeswoman and chief economist said on a conference call Thursday. The association stages these regularly-scheduled reports to discuss the status of the economy relative to banking in the United States.

The 16-member advisory committee, which consists of economists from North America’s largest banks, had once predicted the target rate would be reached by the end of this calendar year. Instead, the inflation rate is expected to close a bit higher, at 2.4%.

In the meantime, the trade group’s economic leaders believe the Federal Reserve will impose three interest rate cuts this year in order to curb inflation. The first cut will probably come this June, said association committee spokesperson Simona Mocuta, chief economist and managing director at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

Mocuta describes the economy as settling in with a “soft landing.”

The unique quality of the post-COVID economic recovery stems from a combination rarely seen, which involves economic growth and moderate inflation, Mocuta pointed out.

“This is not something we see every day,” she said on the virtual conference call. “Last year’s combination of resilient growth and moderating inflation is unusual historically and should be celebrated.”

But Mocuta warns this trend should not be taken “for granted.”

The factors tend to work in concert with one another as inflation is measured by a rate of increase in a cost-of-living index. Economic growth is shown through national income barometers and can be deflated by the cost of living.

Still, there are high points such as the “recession” word taken off the table as well as sustained job growth announced over the last four years, despite a recent slowdown in jobs added nationwide, the report stated. U.S. job creation is predicted to drop from 139,000 per month in 2024 to 117,000 the following year.

The issue of credit quality (encompassing credit scores and credit ratings) is likely to continue as high interest rates raise debt service costs. Credit availability has improved, with the forecast calling for bank consumer delinquency to nudge up from 2.8% this year to 2.9% in 2025, the ABA report adds.

“While credit availability remains largely intact, the cumulative effect of still-high interest rates, softening demand and lower consumer savings and a mild uptick in unemployment will drive some deterioration in credit quality,” Mocuta said.

When asked about the influence of a general election toward the end of the year, Mocuta noted the advisory committee is closely “watching fiscal policy.”

As for the largest investment, housing starts are expected to slightly increase from this year’s first quarter figure of 1.4 million to 1.5 million in the last three months of 2024. Home prices remain strong, appreciating at a rate of 5.5%. Growth here is expected to be 2% for 2025.

“The good news is that the housing recession is over,” Mocuta said. “The not so good news is that a structural shortage of housing in the United States is keeping home prices elevated and affordability constrained.”

