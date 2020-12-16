Bank of Commerce expands to Sonoma County

There’s a new bank in town, managed by a familiar face.

Bank of Commerce Holdings has opened a Santa Rosa lending office, with Sonoma County native Steve Tagnolli as senior vice president, North Bay regional manager for Merchants Bank of Commerce.

The move west into the Sonoma County market is a strategic one for the $1.7 billion financial institution based in Sacramento. The bank incorporated in 1981, opened for business the following year and has already established 10 Merchants Bank of Commerce branches along the Interstate 5 corridor from its home base north to Yreka.

The Santa Rosa loan production office opened at 1410 Neotomas Ave., Suite 106 on Dec. 4. Bank of Commerce signed a one-year lease and seeks a permanent location in the area in 2021.

Tagnolli, a third-generation resident of the region, has hired two “relationship” managers to spur and handle accounts. David Graves and Steve Shira, who are also longtime residents, started Monday.

“Yes, there’s definitely an advantage to being from here,” Tagnolli told the Business Journal.

When asked whether opening a bank branch in a new market during the COVID-19 crisis presents a gutsy move, Tagnolli insisted perhaps that’s precisely the time to be there for companies.

“Business needs us now more than ever,” he said. “We’ve already had a ton of calls.”

With 15 years of financial services under his belt, the former banker at Mechanics Bank — which bought Robo Bank — relishes the opportunity to serve his community. Tagnolli applauds how “resilient” his fellow citizens are, since they have endured a string of hardships ranging from the coronavirus outbreak to devastating wildfires over the last four years.

“One thing about this that’s appealing to us is there’s no limit to what we can do. There are many small companies, and every business owner has a story,” he said.

Bank of Commerce Chief Credit Officer Bob Muttera agreed.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Muttera said, adding the potential is immense in the Wine Country market.

The bankers expect to specialize in construction and agriculture.

Bank of Commerce will be positioned to delve into the wine industry, but wineries represent one piece of the pie.

“We’re interested in all types of business markets,” Muttera said, while listing cork makers, glass bottlers and equipment supplies as possible options.

What about an industry like cannabis deemed illegal by the federal government but embraced by the state?

“When it becomes legal on a federal level, then banks like ours will pursue it,” he said.

A U.S. Senate vote expected soon may determine that outcome.

Bank of Commerce Holdings trades as BOCH on the Nasdaq.