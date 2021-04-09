Bank of Marin boosts Sonoma County commercial banking, retail teams

Bank of Marin added three to its Sonoma County operations.

Cathy Vyenielo is now vice president senior relationship manager. She joins Jennifer Ruggles, vice president and senior portfolio manager, and Sean McDonald, vice president and relationship manager, on the Novato-based institution’s commercial banking team based in Santa Rosa.

The team is led by Marshall Graves, senior vice president and regional commercial banking manager. He’s also the wine team lead for Sonoma County and the Central Coast.

On the retail team, Ryan Beach is the new market manager for northern Sonoma County, and Willi Harris is the new branch manager for the city of Sonoma.

Vyenielo has over 25 years of experience in the North Bay banking industry, including new loan origination, client management and business development. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from UC Davis and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

The bank stated that Beach has 20 years of community banking experience in Sonoma County. He is a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa, 2020 Chairman of the Board for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, and a recipient of a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Harris has more than 25 years of sales and banking experience. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and management certification from UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management.

Founded in 1990, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) and has 21 retail branches and seven commercial banking offices across seven Bay Area counties.