Bank of Marin CEO to retire in October as successor steps into role

Russ Colombo, longtime CEO of Bank of Marin and its parent company, Bank of Marin Bancorp, will retire on Oct. 31, the business and community bank announced Friday.

Tim Myers, the bank’s president and chief operating officer, has been named Colombo’s successor. He will take the helm on Nov. 1, and join the boards of Bank of Marin and Bank of Marin Bancorp. Colombo will remain on both boards, according to the Novato-based bank.

Colombo, who led the bank for 15 years, grew its assets from $877 million to over $4 billion, and the market cap from $177 million to $596 million, Brian Sobel, chairman of the board of Bank of Marin Bancorp, stated in the release.

“With Russ at the helm, we benefited from both organic growth and four strategic acquisitions, expanding our footprint from two counties to 10, and increasing our branch network from nine locations in 2006, to 31 this year,” Sobel stated. “The board would also like to extend our sincere appreciation for his selflessness in delaying his retirement to ensure management stability during the pandemic.”

The bank’s four acquisitions are comprised of the 2017 purchase of Bank of Napa and its two branches in the region. It was Bank of Marin’s second acquisition in Napa after its 2011 acquisition of Charter Oak Bank. In 2013, the bank acquired Bank of Alameda and its four branches. The bank is currently in the process of completing its acquisition of American River Bank, which operates 10 branches in Amador, Sonoma, Placer and Sacramento counties.

Colombo first announced his retirement in Sept. 2019, stating at the time his departure date would be contingent on finding his replacement, as the Business Journal reported at the time.

“I have a lot invested in the organization, and I have every reason to make sure this is a successful and smooth transition with as little disruption as possible,” he said in Sept. 2019.

Colombo joined Bank of Marin in 2004 as executive vice president and branch administrator. He was appointed executive vice president and COO in 2005, and in 2006 named CEO, as well as president, until Myers took over the latter position in May.

Myers joined Bank of Marin in April 2007 to launch its San Francisco commercial banking office. In 2013, he was named senior vice president, head of commercial banking, and in 2015 was appointed executive vice president. In June 2020, Myers was promoted to COO, and then to president in May. His 25-year career in financial services also includes experience in small business, middle market and corporate banking, primarily in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I couldn’t be more delighted that Tim has been named my successor,” Colombo stated in the release. “Consistent leadership is more important than ever and Tim has been an indispensable member of the management team at Bank of Marin for many years. Most recently, he has proven his ability to lead in an ever-changing environment.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.