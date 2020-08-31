Bank of Marin does good for 350-pluss nonprofits through events like ‘Taco Tuesdays’

In 2019, Bank of Marin supported more than 350 local nonprofit organizations and volunteered more than 7,500 hours at nonprofits across the North Bay.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight as examples of ways your company or you have helped or continue to help make things better in the North Bay?

The bank annually hosts community shred days in five of our markets to collect donated school supplies for local youth organizations, giving students the tools they need to learn. We also partner annually with Junior Achievement, so bankers can offer their expertise to help promote the financial literacy and wellness of the youth of our communities.

In 2019, we collected almost 200 pairs of warm socks for our homeless friends at COTS in Petaluma. One of our favorite annual events is selecting gifts tags from the Giving Tree in Petaluma and donating a new pair of slippers, a box of candy or even a nice cologne or powder to Senior Citizens that are immobile.

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

Bank of Marin employees are given 16 paid hours per year to volunteer with local non-profits and the Bank also matches up to $125 for each employee who contributes his or her own dollars to a local non-profit.

Based in our Novato headquarters, the Pell Elves are a group of employees that come together regularly to donate their time, talent, groceries and money to raise money for those less fortunate than us. Employees throughout the Bank support these fundraising efforts with their participation in cakewalks, raffles, floral arrangement classes and Taco Tuesdays, to name a few. They take advantage of the company-matching program to increase the donation even more.

In 2019 the Elves contributed $2,000 to a deserving non-profit in each of four markets: ALDEA in Napa County; SAY in Santa Rosa; Adopt a Family in Marin and Urban University in Alameda County.

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated into company culture?

Since we opened our doors in 1990, Bank of Marin has had an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve – it’s one of our three core principles. Now celebrating our 30th Anniversary, with a motto of “Building stronger communities, together,” we still believe it is our responsibility to give back.

As part of that giving culture, in support of the Bank’s 2019 holiday giving campaign, “Giving with Heart,” 93% of Bank of Marin employees and directors donated to 77 deserving charities, and the Bank matched their contributions with another $20,000.

We also contribute more than 1% of pre-tax profit to non-profit organizations spread across our six-county footprint.

What inspires your employees about the North Bay spirit of helping others?

There is no better example of just how inspired we are by the passion and commitment of our fellow citizens than our signature community event, the Spirit of Marin Awards. This annual event of 500 corporate and community philanthropists and volunteers is our way of recognizing those doing exemplary things to support and strengthen our communities, day in and day out.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into personal life?

In 2019, our bankers volunteered more than 7,000 hours at non-profits across the North Bay, in support of affordable housing and health and human services, community and economic development, financial literacy and education.

Employees are also encouraged to sit on the non-profit boards of their choice, based on the missions and causes they are passionate about. Officers of the Bank served on over 60 non-profit boards in 2019, including North Bay Children’s Center, North Marin Community Services, and Whistlestop in Marin; Collabria Care and the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley in Napa; and Sonoma Community Center and Petaluma People Services Center in Sonoma County.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

“30 Years of Building Stronger Communities, Together“

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Andrea Henderson, director of marketing: Giving back to my community is truly empowering. I am empowered by the realization that my actions can have a meaningful impact and if coupled with actions of others, our collective impact is that much greater. It also keeps me humble because luck (or lack of it) plays such a key role in where we end up, and good fortune should never be taken for granted.

How has this group helped your cause?

Amber Heidtke, executive director, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa: The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa has been an active and respected member of the community since 1949. Throughout our long history, our club continues to find new ways to innovate and inspire our youth with programs that promote learning and create resilient future leaders.

What we achieve as an organization is made possible with support from and in partnership with Bank of Marin. With their ongoing support, our members are provided with opportunities to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle, acquire skills in leadership and positive citizenship, enhance academic skills and knowledge, and the ability for our organization to achieve our mission of enabling young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential. Bank of Marin recognizes that we can achieve more together, and that every child deserves a bright future.