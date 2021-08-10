Bank of Marin finalizes American River Bank purchase

It’s official. Bank of Marin closed on its purchase Monday of American River Bank, sealing an expansion east into the Central Valley valued at $125 million, adding 10 locations for retail banking of the Novato-based bank.

Its parent company, Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC), provided the right to convert American River Bank common stock at a rate of 57 cents per share. With acquisition of the Rancho Cordova-based bank, which was first announced in mid-April, Bank of Marin’s assets total about $4 billion.

With the merger, two new directors have been added to the 14-member board — Charles D. Fite, president of Sacramento-based real estate development firm, Fite Development Co., and Nicolas Anderson, CEO of Capitol Digital & Califorensics, a graphics and printing firm, also in Sacramento.

The strategy of the expansion helps Bank of Marin, founded in 1990, tap into a region deemed to experience major growth in the coming years.

For example, the population in the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom region is expected to grow 3.6% in the next five years, in comparison to 2.6% statewide and 2.9% nationwide, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. The Greater Sacramento Economic Council indicated Sacramento’s downtown and Midtown neighborhoods have been boosted by a $6 billion investment renaissance surrounding the opening of the Golden 1 Center in 2016.

The Bank of Marin signs are expected to go up in the Central Valley locations by next March. In the meantime, signs that highlight the transition have been erected that state “American River Bank, a part of Bank of Marin.”

Blending geographic locales of separate banks is commonplace in bank mergers, even if the names appear out of place in an expansion.

“It’s really about what a bank delivers. Where the geography is doesn’t mean what we are. It’s just a new company farther away. When people get to know us, they’ll know what we’re about. We bring a lot to the table for the community,” CEO Russell A. Colombo said, listing Bank of Marin’s history of emphasizing relationship banking and charitable giving as examples.

The bank now has 31 branches across 10 counties. Of the 95 American River Bank employees counted last March, 68 will be added to the mix on a full-time basis. Five AMRB staffers have filled open Bank of Marin positions. The full integration will be completed next year. With the merger, the bank will have two locations in Healdsburg. Bank officials are evaluating closing one of them.

“The reality is, with any acquisition, we’ll have a cost savings,” Colombo said, referring to the possible elimination of staff and branches.

President Tim Myers, who’s spearheading the acquisition’s transition, noted Bank of Marin is making a concerted effort to find positions for those who are displaced.

“We’re pleased with the enthusiasm, support and willingness from (AMRB). There’s lots of optimism, and that doesn’t always happen with acquisitions,” Myers said.

With the acquisition, Bank of Marin loans that remain outstanding total $2.2 billion. This does include those within the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Combined total deposits amounted to $3.5 billion.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, biotech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, now a part of the Union Tribune in San Diego County, along with the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com