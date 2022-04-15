Bank of Marin making board shifts, seeking more female directors

At a time when diversity on boards is a hot topic around water coolers, Bank of Marin and its parent company announced a few changes on their boards — with more expected to come.

Public businesses are under pressure to diversify their boards, but recent court filings have struck down legislative efforts to force them to do so.

“We need more women directors,” said William H. “Willie” McDevitt, the new incoming board chairman for Bank of Marin effective May 10. The Marin County bank just selected April 7 the director to lead the board.

The Sausalito-based hotelier switches places with outgoing Chairman Brian Sobel, who resumes a standard board seat after seven years leading the panel and the bank in a period of growth in assets from $2.5 billion to $4.3 billion, Bank of Marin’s parent company, Bancorp, reported.

Both men are active with various groups in the North Bay, beyond their business experiences. Sobel, a media broadcasting veteran from Petaluma, represents the longest serving chairman on the bank board since its founding in 1990.

Sobel told the Business Journal his board tenure lasted so long because of a trio of reasons.

First, the coronavirus outbreak, now in its third year, prompted most companies to stay on a steady course with the familiar.

“I thought I was going to serve four to five years, but the pandemic certainly was very impactful for the bank. We felt it was important to (keep) the leadership on top for the bank,” Sobel said.

Secondly, Sobel said he stuck around to help new Bank of Marin CEO and President Tim Myers transition after former CEO Russell Colombo retired Oct. 31.

“The beauty of all this has been the continuity,” Sobel said.

Thirdly, the bank underwent a major acquisition in purchasing American River Bank, which closed in August for $125 million. That deal added 10 locations from the Central Valley market and two more board members on the 14-person panel — printing veteran Nicolas Anderson, CEO of Archer Hall; and real estate specialist Charles Fite.

Three months later, telecommunications expert Norma J. Howard retired last November, after serving on the board for 25 years.

In January, the bank reported that Howard’s departure was followed by fellow board member, Leslie E. Murphy, CEO of W. Bradley Electric. She left the board, after five years. Neither Howard nor Murphy returned phone inquiries.

McDevitt billed the departures of Murphy and Howard as part of the normal attrition that happens on boards.

“They made great contributions. It was just their time. Board refreshment is an important thing to do,” said McDevitt, who is all too familiar with bank operations. He was the founding director of Bank of Petaluma, which Bank of Marin purchased in 2000.

Today, the current 12-member board has one lone woman, Secil Tabli Watson, an independent consultant. Others on the board include McDevitt, Sobel, Myers, Colombo, Anderson and Fite, along with retired bank executive Steven Barlow, former Federal Reserve governor Robert Heller; financial planner Kevin Kennedy, and Columbus Strategic Advisors founder James Hale.

Myers expressed enthusiasm about McDevitt taking over the bank board because he likes his management style.

“Willie is a thoughtful individual who’s always prepared. He’s a local business owner who has embedded knowledge in the community. He has a good understanding of where (the bank has) evolved from and where it’s moving forward to,” he said.

By the same token, Myers agreed with McDevitt the board needs female representation on it and confirmed board management is actively pursuing candidates. Those with acquisition experience are “always” welcomed.

“With female executives, we benefit from their expertise. We’ll want to see who the best candidates are. I support as much diversity — 110%. We need a diverse board,” the bank CEO said.

Apparently, the upper echelons of Bank of Marin are not the only publicly-traded company executives feeling the pinch to add more women to boardrooms because they’re underrepresented, among other minorities according to two laws enacted since 2018.

These laws though are being challenged. A conservative-leaning advocacy group, Judicial Watch, contested the two California laws in Los Angeles Superior Court dealing with board mandates for the number of women on one (Senate Bill 826) as well as people of color and those in the LGBTQ community on another (Assembly Bill 979). It recently won on the latter on the basis the quotas were considered unconstitutional, the New York Times reported April 4. A separate lawsuit was filed against the gender diversity law.