Bank of Marin making board shifts, seeking more female directors

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 15, 2022, 2:59PM
At a time when diversity on boards is a hot topic around water coolers, Bank of Marin and its parent company announced a few changes on their boards — with more expected to come.

Public businesses are under pressure to diversify their boards, but recent court filings have struck down legislative efforts to force them to do so.

“We need more women directors,” said William H. “Willie” McDevitt, the new incoming board chairman for Bank of Marin effective May 10. The Marin County bank just selected April 7 the director to lead the board.

The Sausalito-based hotelier switches places with outgoing Chairman Brian Sobel, who resumes a standard board seat after seven years leading the panel and the bank in a period of growth in assets from $2.5 billion to $4.3 billion, Bank of Marin’s parent company, Bancorp, reported.

Both men are active with various groups in the North Bay, beyond their business experiences. Sobel, a media broadcasting veteran from Petaluma, represents the longest serving chairman on the bank board since its founding in 1990.

Sobel told the Business Journal his board tenure lasted so long because of a trio of reasons.

First, the coronavirus outbreak, now in its third year, prompted most companies to stay on a steady course with the familiar.

“I thought I was going to serve four to five years, but the pandemic certainly was very impactful for the bank. We felt it was important to (keep) the leadership on top for the bank,” Sobel said.

Secondly, Sobel said he stuck around to help new Bank of Marin CEO and President Tim Myers transition after former CEO Russell Colombo retired Oct. 31.

“The beauty of all this has been the continuity,” Sobel said.

Thirdly, the bank underwent a major acquisition in purchasing American River Bank, which closed in August for $125 million. That deal added 10 locations from the Central Valley market and two more board members on the 14-person panel — printing veteran Nicolas Anderson, CEO of Archer Hall; and real estate specialist Charles Fite.

Three months later, telecommunications expert Norma J. Howard retired last November, after serving on the board for 25 years.

In January, the bank reported that Howard’s departure was followed by fellow board member, Leslie E. Murphy, CEO of W. Bradley Electric. She left the board, after five years. Neither Howard nor Murphy returned phone inquiries.

McDevitt billed the departures of Murphy and Howard as part of the normal attrition that happens on boards.

“They made great contributions. It was just their time. Board refreshment is an important thing to do,” said McDevitt, who is all too familiar with bank operations. He was the founding director of Bank of Petaluma, which Bank of Marin purchased in 2000.

Today, the current 12-member board has one lone woman, Secil Tabli Watson, an independent consultant. Others on the board include McDevitt, Sobel, Myers, Colombo, Anderson and Fite, along with retired bank executive Steven Barlow, former Federal Reserve governor Robert Heller; financial planner Kevin Kennedy, and Columbus Strategic Advisors founder James Hale.

Myers expressed enthusiasm about McDevitt taking over the bank board because he likes his management style.

“Willie is a thoughtful individual who’s always prepared. He’s a local business owner who has embedded knowledge in the community. He has a good understanding of where (the bank has) evolved from and where it’s moving forward to,” he said.

By the same token, Myers agreed with McDevitt the board needs female representation on it and confirmed board management is actively pursuing candidates. Those with acquisition experience are “always” welcomed.

“With female executives, we benefit from their expertise. We’ll want to see who the best candidates are. I support as much diversity — 110%. We need a diverse board,” the bank CEO said.

Apparently, the upper echelons of Bank of Marin are not the only publicly-traded company executives feeling the pinch to add more women to boardrooms because they’re underrepresented, among other minorities according to two laws enacted since 2018.

These laws though are being challenged. A conservative-leaning advocacy group, Judicial Watch, contested the two California laws in Los Angeles Superior Court dealing with board mandates for the number of women on one (Senate Bill 826) as well as people of color and those in the LGBTQ community on another (Assembly Bill 979). It recently won on the latter on the basis the quotas were considered unconstitutional, the New York Times reported April 4. A separate lawsuit was filed against the gender diversity law.

Where that leaves diversity on boards remains a legal question. It’s unclear at this point whether the state will challenge the judge’s ruling or if the rules even apply. The California Secretary of State’s office is not commenting on the legal matter.

“Women on Boards” (SB 826), was signed into law in 2018 to advance equitable gender representation on California corporate boards. California led the way as the first state in the nation to require all publicly-held domestic or foreign corporations whose principal executive offices are located in California to have at least one female director on their boards by Dec. 31, 2019, either by filling an open seat or by adding a seat, SOS reported.

A publicly-held company exists when that company's stock is owned by members of the general public. The stock of a publicly-held company is openly traded. In order for a company to be publicly- held, it must be organized as a corporation.

Corporations that are publicly-traded but are not publicly-held are not required to meet the minimum board diversity requirements, according to SOS. However, publicly-traded corporations are still required to file an annual Publicly Traded Corporate Disclosure Statement and may voluntarily disclose information regarding board diversity.

When Women on Boards passed in 2018, one-fourth of California’s publicly-held corporations had no women directors on their boards. Fast forward to an SOS report, out of 716 publicly-held corporations listing California as a base, 186 companies with women on boards in 2021 were compliant with the rule. However, 301 failed to report who they have on board.

In the North Bay, three women serve on Luther Burbank Savings’ eight-member board of directors. Exchange Bank has two on its 10-member board. Summit State Bank reports three of 12 on the panel.

“While we believe there is always room for improvement, banks have made great strides in building diverse and inclusive workplaces and boards,” said Stephen Andrews, president and CEO of Western Bankers (California Bankers Association.)

While the courts have not yet ruled on the gender equity requirement, mandates to bring minorities on boards were struck down this month. AB 979 signed into law last September would have required each publicly-held corporation in California to have at least one director from an “underrepresented community” by the close of 2021. Like the gender equity law, more representation would be staggered in.

Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a Nasdaq rule from last August requiring those listed public companies to disclose both their gender and ethnic composition of their boards. The federal agency requires at least two “diverse” directors or explain why they don’t have them.

Bank of Marin and Luther Burbank Savings have listed two people of color each. Exchange Bank has one, but trades on the OTC (Over the Counter) exchange.

As far as women in banking nationwide, the American Bankers Association expressed broad support for diversity rules.

“Board diversity continues to be a focal point for banks, and the industry has made significant strides in recent years,” ABA spokesman Mike Townsend said. “The ABA fully supports increasing bank board diversity, and we work closely with banks across the country to help them expand and enhance their (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs, including board diversity.”

-A Women in the Workplace 2021 report ranked banks at 30% for women on boards — rated in favor as fourth of all industries.

-Over a quarter of women occupy the C-suite in banks.

-Women hold 33% of vice president and senior VP positions in banking.

-Almost a quarter of bank board directors are women. The stat drops to 17% with community banks.

Source: McKinsey & Company research

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.

