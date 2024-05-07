Bank of Marin reports $2.92M in net income, reflective of peaks and valleys

Bank of Marin’s parent company, Bancorp, (Nasdaq: BMRC) reported earnings of $2.92 million for the opening period of 2024, a wide swing in net income from the previous quarter and year before.

The same three months that kicked off 2023 had net income of $9.44 million, while the last quarter of 2023 came in at $610,000.

The peaks and valleys are reflective of a few trends as financial institutions negotiate a prolonged period of high interest rates that requires a proactive approach to overcome.

Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton explained a few key factors that have led to the wide “swings” in net income. In making adjustments for the long term, the bank endured a $5.9 million “pretax loss” in the prior quarter when it sold securities to move accounts into “higher earning” options.

“This was beneficial because it helps improve our net interest margin,” she said. “We’re rebalancing our investment portfolio.”

President and CEO Tim Myers agreed, adding the proactive movement of seeking better investment opportunities in an environment where interest rates limit borrowing is “not unusual” for most banks.

“What is unusual is the pace (of the impact),” he said, equating the stranglehold on business account investing as a boa constrictor. “This is a challenging time for banks and for the banking industry. But this too will pass.”

The bank has updated its salaries and benefits structure, reflecting generational changes in the workforce that include “expectation changes,” as the two top executives pointed out. As reported throughout most industries, most workers count on more dollars and perks. Medical costs are also up on the benefits end.

That investment in the future showed up in noninterest expenses, adding up to $21.16 million, compared to $19.28 million in the last quarter of 2023 and $19.78 million in the first quarter of last year. Salaries and benefits in that line item increased by $1.7 million.

“We’re moving into 2024 with a higher salary base,” he said.

Total loans ($2 billion) came in this past quarter somewhat close to the same quarter in 2023, less almost $20 million. Loan originations for the first quarter took a hit, down nearly $40 million from the fourth quarter in 2023.

The sum of deposits at $3.28 billion as of March 31 were flat, compared to $3.29 billion from the previous quarter.

Myers shared on the investor relations call earlier this month that the Novato-based business bank continues to work on “attracting new customers,” as banking consumers continue to move around in search of higher yields.

In terms of appealing to new customers from recent North Bay acquisitions of other banks, Myers said the Marin County bank is achieving some spillover effects. This comes as it moved into the Central Valley from its own buyout of the Sacramento-area American River Bank two years ago.

Within the past year, WaFd closed on a buyout of Luther Burbank Savings, and JPMorgan Chase took over a failing First Republic Bank.

“We’re getting more people,” he said, explaining the new customers are seeking the “relationship community banking model.”

Bank of Marin reported net interest income of $22.34 million, down about $600,000 from the previous quarter ending 2023 and more than $7 million in contrast to the first quarter of last year. Net interest income is defined as the difference between revenues generated by interest-bearing accounts and the costs associated with liabilities.

Founded in 1990, Bank of Marin has 27 retail branches and eight commercial banking offices spanning 10 counties. It plans to pay a cash dividend of 25 cents per share on May 16.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com