Bay Area consumer prices hop higher as pace of inflation worsens

The inflation rate in the Bay Area as measured by consumer prices rose at a faster pace in April compared with the last several months, a disquieting sign that the bouts of elevated costs have yet to run their course.

Costs for electricity and natural gas delivered by utility behemoths such as PG&E soared skyward, the federal government reported Wednesday.

Consumer prices hopped higher by 3.8% in the Bay Area in April compared with the same month the year before, according to the report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices in the region overall are 17.8% higher than they were in April 2020, or a compound annual growth rate of 4.2%, according to North Bay Business Journal analysis.

The Bay Area’s April annual inflation rate of 3.8% as reported by the federal labor agency was well above the year-to-year readings for the closely watched consumer price index for the region in recent months.

The annual rise in the consumer price index for all items in the San Francisco Bay Area in April 2024 was 3.8%, the biggest jump in 12 months. And “core” inflation, which excludes energy and food, increased 3.1%, the largest annual increase in six months. (Courtesy: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Over six months going back to last October 2023, annual inflation had been averaging about 2.6%.

The last time the region’s yearly consumer price index had topped 3% was in August 2023.

In February, the Bay Area inflation rate rose by just 2.4% on a yearly basis.

The nationwide consumer price index rose 3.4% in April, an indication that inflation is running hotter in the Bay Area than it is in the United States overall.

Despite the faster pace of price increases, the current inflation rate in the Bay Area is far less than it was in June 2022, when the region’s consumer prices jumped by a brutally high 6.8%.

The cost of electricity and natural gas supplied to consumers by a utility company such as PG&E both rose far faster than the overall inflation rate in the Bay Area.

Electricity costs soared by 24.4% in April compared with the year before, the new report shows. For more than a year, PG&E monthly bills have been rising far faster than the overall inflation rate in the Bay Area.

Utility-supplied natural gas expenses jumped 14.4% on an annualized basis in April. Natural gas is now becoming more far expensive after a few months of yearly price declines that occurred in the winter.

Gasoline is again becoming more expensive. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline zoomed higher by 12.3% in April compared with the same month the year before.

Food prices rose at less than the overall inflation rate, although food consumed away from home at places such as restaurants rose at a much faster pace than food consumed at home.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.