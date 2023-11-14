Bay Area inflation cools off to slowest pace in over 2 years

The Bay Area inflation rate, which has crushed consumers beneath the weight of sky-high prices, cooled off in a big way in October, rising at its slowest annual pace in 32 months, the government reported Tuesday.

The consumer price index in the Bay Area rose at an annual rate of just 2.8% in October, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The nationwide inflation rate rose at a yearly pace of 3.2% in October, the federal labor agency reported.

Annual increases in the San Francisco Bay Area consumer price index have slowed since the June 2021 peak of 6.8%, falling to a 32-month low of 2.8% in October 2023. (Courtesy: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

But the accumulated Bay Area price increases have left prices overall 15.6% higher than in 2019 before the pandemic, an analysis of agency data shows. Here’s how prices for other key items in the region have gone up in that time:

Electricity services — such as those provided by utility behemoths like PG&E — have skyrocketed in cost in the Bay Area, however, a grim counterpoint to the otherwise hopeful trends in overall inflation, the report shows.

The 2.8% rise in Bay Area prices compared to the year before was the slowest rate of annual increase since February 2021, when the region’s inflation rate rose 1.6%.

Despite the improvement in consumer prices generally, the latest inflation report portends a forbidding landscape for anyone who uses electricity in the Bay Area that’s provided by a power company — such as PG&E, the region’s utility leviathan.

Over the one-year period that ended in October, the cost of electricity provided by a utility like PG&E rocketed higher by an eye-popping 14.1%.

The ominous report on electricity costs arrives just ahead of an anticipated decision by state regulators to authorize — yet again — a big increase in PG&E monthly bills for the company’s customers.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.