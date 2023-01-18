Beverage wholesaler Breakthru enters California with Wine Warehouse acquisition

An East Bay beverage alcohol distributor with ties to Napa Valley and Solano County has been acquired by an East Coast wholesaler.

New York-based Breakthru Beverage Group purchased Richmond-headquartered Wine Warehouse. The latter is a family-owned and -operated company founded in 1973 that distributes fine wine, beer and spirits in California.

Breakthru’s website shows 36 locations in 14 states, the District of Columbia and across Canada. Those states include key wine markets Illinois and Florida.

Wine Warehouse’s history includes a connection to the Ben Myerson Candy Company. Ben Myerson’s son, Bob, joined his brother, Jim, to found the distribution company. The candy company, founded by their father in 1937, was sold in 2006 to the Jelly Belly Candy Company, located in Fairfield.

"The dynamics of the industry are changing and the momentum we have makes this an ideal time to begin the next chapter with Breakthru,“ said James P. Myerson, Wine Warehouse chairman and CEO, in the announcement Tuesday. ”We know they will invest in growing the business, bring innovations to the market and use their strong relationships and expertise to distinguish us among both the suppliers and customers we serve."

The sale price wasn’t disclosed. The transaction is expected to close this spring.