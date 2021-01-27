Biden plans to reopen ‘Obamacare’ exchanges for buying insurance plans, part of coronavirus pandemic relief

President Biden plans to bolster the Affordable Care Act, after his predecessor spent four years trying to peel back the 2010 health-care law.

His first move: To reopen the federal-run insurance website Healthcare.gov amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president is expected to announce a special sign-up period for Obamacare on Thursday.

The move, coming among a new batch of health-focused executive actions, may allow those who were eligible for ACA coverage at the end of last year — and who didn't sign up then — to enroll for a limited time period. This special enrollment period could last 30 days, 45 days or maybe even 60 days.

The idea is to make it as easy as possible for anyone who lacks health insurance — because of the pandemic or otherwise — to get covered throughout 2021. Normally, people can only sign up during a six-week window in November and December.

"The next few months will be tough, and keeping the marketplaces open for anyone who is uninsured will offer a critical safety net," Joel Ario, who helped run Healthcare.gov during the Obama administration, wrote for Health Affairs.

Another enrollment period isn’t crucial but could make it easier to sign up for coverage.

In one sense, it doesn't really matter whether Biden reopens Healthcare.gov.

That's because people who lost their workplace coverage already qualify for signing up outside the regular, end-of-the-year enrollment period. Losing insurance provided through a job is one of several events that qualify a person to buy an ACA plan throughout the year, in what's known as a special enrollment period. Other reasons include getting married or having a baby.

But for someone to take advantage of a special enrollment period, they must show documentation that they qualify — like uploading a copy of an unemployment notice, for example. That's an extra hoop people don't have to jump through during the regular enrollment window.

By broadly reopening Healthcare.gov, Biden could make the enrollment process easier, at a time when millions of Americans are grappling with job and wages losses,said Charles Gaba, a Detroit-based analyst who crunches ACA data and has also raised money for Democratic candidates.

"If it's open-ended, you enroll like normal," Gaba said.

People took advantage of existing exemptions to sign up last year.

According to Gaba, there were around 188,000 more plan selections on Healthcare.gov by late June than normal — a reflection of the widespread job losses and economic recession caused by pandemic lockdowns. The Trump administration cited this figure in arguing that opening enrollment broadly was unnecessary.

But Gaba argues that enrollment might have been even higher if the administration had created a special enrollment period specifically related to the pandemic.

This is precisely what nearly a dozen states running their own insurance marketplaces have done.

Some opened up their marketplaces last spring, during the first wave of layoffs. Others lengthened their sign-up period far beyond Dec. 15. For example, enrollment lasts until the end of January in California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. It extends through some or all of March in New York, Massachusetts and Maryland.

Yet marketplace enrollment hasn’t really increased.

According to a final enrollment snapshot, sign-ups on Healthcare.gov remained stable from 2020 to 2021. And the number of new consumers actually declined, by 3.6 percent.

That's partly because employer-sponsored coverage didn't decline as much as one might expect, given the job losses. While employment rates fell 6.2 percent from March to September, enrollment in workplace plans decrease by 1.5 percent over the same time period, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. One reason could be that losses were concentrated among lower-wage workers, who are less likely to be offered employer-sponsored coverage to begin with.

Additionally, people who lose their jobs more often qualify for Medicaid, which covers people under 133 percent of the federal poverty level, depending on the state. Enrollment in the program expanded considerably last year, growing 8.6 percent between February and September.

"If someone has virtually no income, then they're going to go on Medicaid instead of the exchanges," said Cynthia Cox, a vice president at KFF.

But for Biden, the move is also about signaling a renewed support for the ACA.

Whereas President Trump loved to cast the law as a failure, Biden is famously known for calling it "a big, [expletive] deal" when it passed. Throughout his campaign, he promised to strengthen and expand the law.

Reopening Healthcare.gov will be just one of many changes to the ACA being eyed by the new administration. Biden is also expected to restore previously slashed funding for advertising and enrollment assistance, roll back Trump's expansion of some leaner plans and tweak marketplace rules to make subsidies more generous.