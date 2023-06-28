Biden says he is ‘turning things around’ on the economy

President Joe Biden began a concerted campaign Wednesday to claim credit for an economic revival in America, powered by policies he said represent a fundamental break from the Republican approach “that has failed America’s middle class for decades.”

Flanked by blue signs with the word “Bidenomics,” Biden delivered to a Chicago crowd what aides called a cornerstone speech of his presidency. In it, he hailed the impact of his economic agenda as the 2024 campaign cycle heats up.

“The trickle-down approach failed the middle class,” he told an audience of about 200 supporters, referring to economic policies favoring lower taxation for the wealthy that were popularized by Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. “It failed America, it blew up the deficit, it increased inequity, and it weakened our infrastructure. It stripped the dignity, pride and hope out of communities, one after another.”

By contrast, Biden asserted that his willingness to plunge the U.S. government more directly into supporting key industries like silicon chips has revitalized manufacturing. He said investments in rebuilding crumbling infrastructure have begun to pave the way for growth. And he insisted that spending billions of dollars on programs like student debt relief will let more people find their way to a comfortable, middle-class life.

“When I ran, I came into office determined to change the economic direction of this country,” Biden said, later urging union leaders — and perhaps a reminder for himself — that “you’ve got to brag a little bit more about what you do.”

With his speech, Biden is shaking off some of his caution in balancing attempts to celebrate the economy with the reality that millions of Americans are still struggling to recover from the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic — including job losses and the fastest burst of price increases in 40 years.

For the moment, Biden and his aides are trying to focus on what the administration has done, hoping to counter polls that show three-fourths of those surveyed believe the country under Biden’s leadership is on the wrong track. Only about one-third say they approve of his handling of the economy.

“I’m not here to declare victory in the economy,” he said. “I’m here to say we have a plan that is turning things around incredibly quickly.” He added that “we have more work to do.”