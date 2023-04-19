Bill seeks to allow US cannabis businesses to deduct expenses

A bill intended to allow state-licensed cannabis businesses deduct routine business expenses from federal taxable income was introduced April 17 by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon.

Deductions for expenses associated with activities defined by federal law as “drug trafficking” are now prohibited under Internal Revenue Code section 280E. The 1982-enacted tax code was established to penalize criminal drug dealers, long before states began licensing cannabis for sale.

Advocates point out that current enforcement appears to target legal cannabis businesses, according to the National Cannabis Industry Association.

“The unfair application of the outdated 280E provision on state-licensed cannabis businesses is preventing our industry from reaching its full economic potential and our ability to successfully replace criminal markets,” association CEO Aaron Smith said in a statement.

More than 100 industry association members are expected to travel to Washington, D.C., to lobby for the passage of Blumenauer’s bill, called the Small Business Tax Equity Act, and other industry priorities at the U.S. trade organization’s 11th annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days slated for May 16–18.