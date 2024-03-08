BioMarin Pharmaceutical hires new chief commercial officer

Cristin Hubbard has been named chief commercial officer and executive vice president for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) in San Rafael.

With over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, Hubbard last served as the head of global product strategy for Roche Pharma. Collectively, she worked 16 years for Roche Diagnostics and Genentech.

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to genetic discovery and therapies for rare genetic disorders.