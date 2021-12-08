Boisset Collection acquires Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Napa Valley

Boisset Collection has acquired Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford in Napa Valley to its collection of wineries and destinations.

The price was not disclosed. The purchase includes the Elizabeth Spencer wine portfolio of small-production wines from Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties, and its location on Rutherford Cross Road, the announcement stated.

The winery produces about 15,000 cases annually, and the wines have a suggested price of $35–$110 a bottle, according to a Boisset spokesperson. The deal is expected to close Dec. 15.

“We are delighted to leave our brand and property in the very experienced hands of Jean-Charles Boisset and the Boisset Collection,” stated Spencer Graham, who founded the winery with his wife, Elizabeth Pressler.

Grape are sourced under long-term purchase agreements, a number of which with personal friends of the proprietors, according to Boisset.

“Elizabeth Spencer Winery will continue to grow and prosper with such a seasoned new owner who has an enduring passion for wine with an international perspective and a deep appreciation for history and a sense of place,” Pressler stated.

Jean-Charles Boisset, the 52-year-old CEO of the Boisset Collection, said,” “We love Napa Valley… we want to be in every village of our valley; and as a Frenchman, Rutherford has been a dream of mine for many years … It breathes the story of wine and the origins of this great valley. The 1872 brick post office building is a gem of Napa’s history and we intend to continue to be its steward, as Elizabeth and Spencer have done so well.”

In addition to wines, the family-owned Boisset Collection has undertaken restoration of Buena Vista Winery, Oakville Grocery, and its forthcoming Calistoga Depot restoration, in addition to its two museums celebrating the history of wine – at Buena Vista Winery and the 1881 Napa Museum at the Oakville Wine Merchant.

This story was updated with details on case production, bottle pricing, deal completion date and grape sourcing.