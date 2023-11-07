Boston insurance brokerage acquires InterWest’s North Bay business unit

Risk Strategies, a national specialty insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm, has announced the acquisition of the North Bay business unit of InterWest Insurance Services LLC.

The purchase, which includes the North Bay unit’s Petaluma and Santa Rosa offices, expands several capabilities for the Boston-based Risk Strategies, particularly in the wine space, according to its Oct. 24 news release. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

That strengthened wine industry expertise includes InterWest’s wine industry focus group, led by wine and insurance industry veterans Mike Ryan and Sama Hershey Davis, as well as Michael Feeney and Victor McKnight, according to the announcement.

“We’re excited by this opportunity to add significant expertise to our existing specialty capabilities in the wine industry,” Patrick Roth, West Region leader, Risk Strategies, said in the release. “This team is well known in this specialty and our combined strength positions us to be the go-to broker for wineries and vintners throughout the region.”

The acquisition also expands Risk Strategies’ insurance coverage expertise in commercial, personal lines and employee benefits, according to the announcement.

“Our focus and overall business has been successful by delivering specialty expertise that helps clients solve their unique, constantly evolving business challenges,” said Mike Ryan, InterWest’s North Bay practice leader. “It’s exciting to join forces with a firm that brings real scale to that same approach.”

Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets, according to the firm. The acquisition of the North Bay unit of InterWest marks its latest in the Western region, where it maintains offices in Burlingame.