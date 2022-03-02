Business Briefs

Rogoway Law Group, a Santa Rosa-based law firm focusing on cannabis, hemp and psychedelics businesses, announced opening of an office in Portland, Oregon.

The firm stated that the office will serve businesses throughout Oregon, including the Willamette Valley, as well as southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley and Applegate Valley.

Keysight Technologies’s Fountaingrove Parkway headquarters campus in Santa Rosa. (Press Democrat file, 2014)

Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Research “to advance research and development of 6G technology, the next generation of wireless communication.”

6G is expected to be built on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensing, digital twins, time-sensitive networking (TSN) and holographic communications. The two companies will work together to develop test and verification technologies for 6G wireless systems, the company stated.

“Keysight is pleased to expand its existing collaboration with Samsung, which has resulted in several important achievements towards establishing 5G new radio (NR) as a mature technology,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s network infrastructure business. “6G is expected to underpin the wireless connectivity fabric that leverages heterogenous networks and the convergence of communication and computing. Establishing a 6G partnership with Samsung enables Keysight to refine our software-driven test solutions, critical in developing differentiated 6G products.”

Napa Valley Vintners is taking applications for the second cohort of the Napa Valley Vintners Leadership Program.

Last year the winery trade group launched a new leadership program to help develop the next generation of leaders who will help shape the future of Napa Valley. Tailor-made for the world of wine, the initiative is designed for driven professionals with a desire to grow and contribute to the greater wine community.

This year’s program is supported by a $25,000 Kaiser Permanente community grant, the group stated.

Participation is open to those who work in a senior-level position for a winery member of the trade group and who have the desire to help shape the future of the Napa Valley wine region in a leadership capacity. The 2022–2023 cohort is limited to 12 participants. Those seeking more information should contact Napa Valley Vintners.

Andrew Akufo (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Emerging Black-owned luxury fashion brand Gapelii has partnered with Farm to Pantry of Sonoma County to give back to those in need and the ones servicing them.

The Healdsburg-based company co-founded by CEO Andrew Akufo announced in November it is donating 10% of all its proceeds to the philanthropic organization that feeds the hungry. Akufo also provided T-shirts to the volunteers of the food pantry that has served four million fruits and vegetables since its founding in 2008.

Farm to Pantry Development Director Kelly Conrad estimated about 300,000 pounds of food was distributed last year through the hard work of the volunteers and organizations that donate.

“I wanted to find a creative way to give back to my community, and I saw this as a collaboration and a way to get our brand out there,” Akufo told the Business Journal.

Akufo launched his fashion line in August 2019 with a focus on handcrafted designs with a hint of luxury.

The city of Petaluma, in partnership with the county of Sonoma and Committee on the Shelterless (COTS), announced the completion of the first phase of the People’s Village, a pilot interim housing program that will provide 25 individual shelters for our most vulnerable community members experiencing homelessness. The People’s Village is located at the Mary Isaak Center at 900 Hopper St.

This phase includes the completion of the first nine units and the welcoming of the first residents to the village by the end of the month. The units will be reserved for service-resistant individuals or couples who would like to access wraparound services on the path to permanent housing without being locked into a shelter stay. These shelter units are modeled on COTS’ dorm-style emergency shelter. Residents will not have to pay rent, just as they would not for a shelter bed. However, there is a limit to the length of stay. Individuals are capped at 180 days. COTS staff will work with residents during that time to find permanent housing.