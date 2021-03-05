Business Briefs

The Napa Valley Library Wine Auction concluded Feb. 20 with about 350 participants.

The collection of nearly 100 lots drew interest from nearly 500 online bidders from 12 countries. The $933,000 in proceeds from the auction go directly toward trade group Napa Valley Vintners’ programs to promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley appellation.

Next up is the Premiere Napa Valley barrel auction for the wine trade taking place June 1-5, and an announcement about the replacement for Auction Napa Valley which will benefit the community is forthcoming this summer.

—

Cale — a wellness company focused on alcohol alternatives — has announced the launch of its first product line: Herbal Wines. Made in Napa Valley, the beverage is made with favorite wine grape varietals and organic herbs, botanicals, and adaptogens, the company stated.

Cale’s first offering, Hibiscus pinot noir, will ship directly to consumers in March 2021.

Cale is founded by Nana Meriwether, former Miss USA and two-time NCAA All American UCLA volleyball player. Meriwether went on to play professionally and trained for the 2008 Olympic Games in Colorado Springs. Meriwether is former head of editorial special projects and executive assistant to the former editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar.

The company stated that she currently works at ConsenSys, a software and blockchain accelerator created by the co-founder of Ethereum, the second biggest digital currency behind Bitcoin.

—

The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency recently launched a new employer portal for California employers to quickly find up-to-date state and local county COVID-19 guidance by business industry. The portal can be accessed at SaferAtWork.covid19.ca.gov, a new site for employers and workers.

To use the portal, employers answer a short set of questions on their business type, location, and current COVID-19 practices, and it generates a tailored "road map" of relevant information, links to helpful resources and more. The portal can generate more than 2,000 potential road maps depending on the business type and location, which identify the COVID-19 related guidance in effect for the business and county and can be printed or emailed for easy reference.

The portal, available in English and Spanish, pulls all COVID-19 guidance and requirements from state, county and city sources, including from the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. In addition, it provides information about employee benefits, paid sick leave and immediate steps to take in the event of a COVID-19 case at work. To ensure accurate information at all times, the portal will be updated with local and state guidance on an ongoing basis.

—

Mill Valley-based Glassdoor has launched new product features designed to assist companies in monitoring diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. The new features reveal employee provided company ratings and salary reports broken out by specific demographic groups.

Glassdoor has collected approximately 800,000 demographic insights from 187,000 employees at more than 3,300 companies and continues to see more demographic growth. Employers including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks and AT&T are among the companies with the most demographic information shared by employees.

In addition to the new features, Glassdoor Economic Research published a preliminary analysis on how Black employees' workplace satisfaction differs from other employees. The analysis shows overall company ratings by Black employees are below average: 3.3 rating compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.5 rating3. This means that, overall, Black employees are less satisfied (3.3 rating) at work when compared to all employees (3.5 rating). However, job satisfaction among Black employees varies widely by company.

The research analyzed 28 employers, each with at least 15 ratings from U.S.-based Black employees. When comparing Black employee ratings to a comparison group of people who self-identified as non-Black, the report found job satisfaction was lower at 11 of the 28 companies. Alternatively, if Black employee ratings are compared to overall company averages displayed on Glassdoor (which include all employees and does not take into account whether demographics were shared or not), job satisfaction for Black employees is lower at 21 of the 28 companies, the company stated.

—

Less than half of Black households earned the minimum income needed to purchase a home as compared to whites, illustrating the home ownership gap and wealth disparity for people of color, women, people with disabilities, indigenous people and members of the LGBTQ community, the California Association of Realtors announced.