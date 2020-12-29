By the numbers: California Wine Country coronavirus cases in hospital ICUs and beds available
Here are the latest data, updated daily, on the number of COVID-19 cases in North Bay hospital intensive care units.
Sonoma County
Licensed ICU beds in the county: 72
Solano County
Licensed ICU beds in the county: 82
Marin County
Licensed ICU beds in the county: 30
Napa County
Licensed ICU beds in the county: 48
Mendocino County
Licensed ICU beds in the county: 16
Lake County
Licensed ICU beds in the county: 8
California standby bed capacity
—
Source for licensed ICU beds by county: California Department of Public Health Center for Health Care Quality, updated Dec. 28, 2020.