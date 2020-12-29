By the numbers: California Wine Country coronavirus cases in hospital ICUs and beds available

Here are the latest data, updated daily, on the number of COVID-19 cases in North Bay hospital intensive care units.

Sonoma County

Licensed ICU beds in the county: 72

Solano County

Licensed ICU beds in the county: 82

Marin County

Licensed ICU beds in the county: 30

Napa County

Licensed ICU beds in the county: 48

Mendocino County

Licensed ICU beds in the county: 16

Lake County

Licensed ICU beds in the county: 8

California standby bed capacity

—

Source for licensed ICU beds by county: California Department of Public Health Center for Health Care Quality, updated Dec. 28, 2020.