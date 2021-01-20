California bill would allow wineries to fill customers’ personal containers

The next advance in wine consumption could be in the hands of consumers.

Assembly Bill 239, just introduced in the California Legislature, would allow winery tasting room customers to fill personal containers with wine.

“Taking this next step will help to expand business opportunities for family wineries, reduce consumer waste, and bring parity to our marketplace,” said Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton. “While existing law allows for breweries to sell their product in this manner, it’s time we offer the same opportunity to the winegrowers of California.”

Brew customers currently can get their “growlers” — ceramic or glass containers — filled for takeout purchases.

Though winery tasting rooms are impacted by the pandemic-inspired shutdowns at present, the same coronavirus has allowed wineries when open to do a trial run on the concept of a refillable vessel. According to the assemblyman’s office, “during the current public health crisis, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has temporarily lifted restrictions on the use of these personal, reusable wine containers to provide a form of financial relief for local winegrowers.”