California business on the ballot: Props. 14, 19, 22, 24 appear headed for win; Props. 15, 21, 23 trailing

Check out these stories on key California propositions and North Bay measures that matter to local business.

The North Bay Business Journal is tracking results of the state and local measures most impactful to the business community. As of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, 72% of ballots have been counted, according to The Associated Press.

Here is what we know so far, with the notation that the chart is being updated, so percentages may be different than this report:

Uber and Lyft look to have successfully driven voters to approve Proposition 22, exempting app-based transportation companies from having to reclassify their drivers from independent contractors to employees. The statewide ballot measure has received 58.4% voter approval, with 41.6% opposing.

Restaurant home-delivery companies, including DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates also backed the measure. Spending on Proposition 22 reached a total of $205 million, the most funds a ballot initiative campaign in California has ever received, according to Ballotpedia.

Voters also gave the nod to Proposition 19, allowing a property tax break to state residents over age 55, and giving wildfire survivors more options for transferring their previous tax valuation to a replacement home. On Wednesday morning, the vote was 51.5% in favor and 48.5% opposing.

Proposition 21 looks to have been defeated by a vote of 59.8%, with 40.2% in favor. The measure would have given local governments more authority to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old.

It was the second time in as many years that California voters would decide whether to give cities more leeway to regulate rentals over what’s allowed under a 26-year-old law limiting rent-control measures.

Voters also appear to have rejected Proposition 15, which would have amended the provisions in the state’s Constitution in how property taxes are calculated. Properties would have been taxed based on current market value rather than purchase price. If approved, the measure also would have increased property taxes on commercial properties for funding to local governments and schools.

At the last update, the measure was headed to defeat, with 51.7% against and 48.3% approving.

More than half of the state’s voters have given the thumbs down to Proposition 23, which pitted the government against outpatient dialysis clinics. The measure is on track to be defeated by a 64% vote, with 36% approval.

Had it passed, outpatient dialysis clinics would have been required to have at least one physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on-site whenever a patient was having a dialysis treatment. The clinics also would have had to report data on dialysis-related infections to state and federal governments, and been prohibited from closing or reducing services without state approval or refusing to treat patients based on the source of payment for care.

Voters so far are in favor of Proposition 24, with 56.1% approval. It would amend the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 by allowing consumers to prevent and limit businesses from sharing their personal information, such as location, race, ethnicity and health data. Consumers also can correct inaccuracies in their personal data.

A new state agency and the state’s Department of Justice will share responsibility for overseeing and enforcing state consumer privacy laws. The measure so far has 43.9% of voters in opposition. Proposition 24 also strengthens privacy laws, protects children online and holds businesses accountable when fundamental rights are violated.

This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. Please check back for continuing updates.