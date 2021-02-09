California cannabis dispensary chain Perfect Union plans Napa location

David Spradlin is convinced his new medicinal cannabis dispensary coming to Napa will form the perfect union of healing with a market that knows the benefits of good wine.

That’s why he plans to open a Perfect Union location on Industrial Way near the Whole Foods Market store in May.

Napa allows for a medicinal dispensary but not adult recreational use like other jurisdictions since California voters passed Proposition 64 in 2016. But the city’s stance may be changing.

The current situation is fine with the CEO of Sacramento-based Perfect Union, which has already opened eight other stores in California and five in New Mexico.

“Recreation is a little harder sell (than medicinal use),” Spradlin told the Business Journal, adding that his reason for doing so is to capitalize on that particular market. “I want to become engrained in the community in a respectful way. That’s why I feel this is a good fit for Napa.”

There are about a handful of other medicinal cannabis dispensaries clustered around First Street.

The former construction worker plans to do some work in the interior of the building to get Perfect Union up to par. The expense for the $54 million company may amount to an estimated $500,000, with the purchase of inventory.

The Perfect Union will sell mostly dry flowers, but it will also include topicals and oils, along with beverages and edibles.

Spradlin plans to appeal to all types of cannabis buyers and wants to especially cater to women and seniors — growth markets in his eyes.

The CEO opened his first dispensary over a decade ago and was impacted by an experience during his research when he witnessed a woman coming into a dingy basement Oakland dispensary for medicinal cannabis. He concluded she was a chemo patient, who looked scared to death of the experience.

“I said to myself: ‘This cannot be it,’” he said.

That’s what motivated him to offer a better venue, he said. After all, first impressions mean a lot. He estimates that 33% of his stores’ guests are new to cannabis and need help and encouragement.

“Our service and connection with the customer is key,” he said.

With a mere $17,000 in his pocket, he became proactive, starting his chain by opening his first store in Orangevale, a Sacramento neighborhood.

The rest is history.

Spradlin is waiting for final approval on his architectural plans. He expects to start construction on the 1,000-square-foot location in two months and to hire about a dozen workers.

Napa city planner Steve Rosen said the medicinal cannabis ordinances have been in the works since 2017. The Wine Country region has shied away from adopting fewer restrictions on cannabis sales like other cities and counties. The city of Napa also allows for small manufacturing operations.

City Manager Steve Potter told the Business Journal he anticipates the City Council to entertain the idea of approving adult recreational use in about a year.