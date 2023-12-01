California cannabis tax revenues dip 6% from second to third quarter

California cannabis tax revenue dipped about 6% quarter to quarter from summer to fall, totaling $269.3 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, according to the latest state figures.

The second quarter tax revenue was $285.1 million.

But year-over-year comparisons for cannabis tax revenues showed improvement. When comparing the state taxes collected year over year, third-quarter results still fared better this year than last, the state Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported Nov. 28.

In 2022, third quarter revenue came in at $252.2 million, at a time when the industry feared a potential collapse amid pressure from state and local taxes, stiff competition from the illicit market and a plummeting wholesale price.

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Annual change Total sales $1.25 billion $1.33 billion $1.3 billion -3.8% Exise taxes $156.9 million $164.8 million $135.8 million 15.5% Sales taxes $112.3 million $120.3 million $116.3 million -3.4% Total taxes $269.3 million $285.1 million $252.2 million 6.8% California cannabis sales and tax revenues (Source: California Department of Tax and Fee Administration)

In 2021 and 2020, for comparison, total tax revenue for the third quarter was $348.7 million and $332 million, respectively.

This year, cannabis business stakeholders have some long sought relief, after the state and some local governments including Sonoma County tweaked their tax structures, mainly for growers, to reduce the overall burden.

To retailers, there’s room for improvement in a day and age of near-stagnant profits.

“It’s almost flat. But at least we have seen more jurisdictions have retail cannabis. That could be the driver of growth,” said Solful CEO Eli Melrod.

Nonetheless, improvement from 2022 is no great cause for celebration, dispensary operators contend.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Q3 is lower than Q2. June is always good,” Melrod said. “It’s better in the summer and slower in the winter.”

Melrod said he would like to see the state lower the excise tax taken at point-of-sale to provide relief to retailers, who pay at least 15% to the distributors.

Relief in the tax burden is “the best way” to address the illicit market, Melrod said, noting that inflation has taken its toll on “consumers spending less.”

At his Santa Rosa Solful store, Melrod said, the competition among other Santa Rosa retailers cuts into the consumer pie. At the flagship store in Sebastopol, traffic has remained steady, but people are more price conscious, he said.

“It’s an uphill battle,” Melrod said. “If a third of the population can’t make ends meet, they look for cheaper options.”

To the south, in the city of Sonoma, Sparc founder Erich Pearson agreed.

“Consumers are more price conscious. There’s a big movement of price sensitivity for, they call it, cheaper weed,” he said.

But no one, including the retailers who cultivate as well, wants to offer this at the expense of quality, growers like Pearson noted in an Oct. 26 harvest panel discussion. Sparc grows cannabis as part of its operations.

“You just gotta be an efficient grower,” he said.

This year’s harvest was deemed especially good, with many variants, a harvest recap by a number of growers have shown.

But the government taxes and the consumer spending cutbacks are taking a toll on the retail dispensaries, Pearson pointed out.

“A lot of (cannabis) retailers are failing in California,” he said, adding the alternative may amount to consolidations to stay in business.

Producers like Santa Rosa’s CannaCraft have long weighed in on the tax structure, seeking changes to maintain industry health.

“What the numbers show is what the industry has been saying all year: If the state wants a robust, homegrown industry, something has to give,” said Tiffany Devitt, CannaCraft’s chief of governmental affairs.

Devitt listed tax relief, regulatory streamlining and administrative enforcement as issues the state should address.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com