California coronavirus unemployment claims rise to 236,000; gig worker claims jump 76%

Californians filing for unemployment benefits rose to nearly 237,000 last week to the highest level since late July, the government reported Thursday.

That continues a trend during the coronavirus pandemic business restrictions that has averaged 248,000 claims for 19 weeks, according to the U.S. Labor Department figures. Those data for new applications aren’t seasonally adjusted.

The number of Californians receiving unemployment insurance payments decreased by 237,000, to 2.6 million, the department reported in its most recent tally.

Yet there could be a lot more claims, as the state Employment Development Department is under fire for an estimated backlog of 1 million people seeking help because of technical and organizational challenges that have come with the unprecedented closure of businesses to slow the pandemic. And there is a new inquiry into potential fraud in the state’s unemployment benefits system.

But there are also claims from the self-employed and gig workers who became eligible for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which kicked in for California at the end of April. Those figures are reported separately from the national unemployment claims data.

After an initial rush of 528,500 of these new claims from the Golden State the first week, new applications trailed off until mid-June. Last week, claims for this help jumped to nearly 406,000 in California from almost 260,000 the week before.

And the number receiving the self-employed benefits jumped 76% last week to 5.42 million. These rolls have been over 1 million since early June and in the 2 million–3 million range for the past six weeks, topping the number of those getting standard unemployment benefits by early August.

The total number getting conventional jobless help and the new assistance reached 8 million by Aug. 15, the latest data available for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.